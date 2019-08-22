Log in
National Comedy Center Named One of TIME's “World's Greatest Places”

08/22/2019 | 10:41am EDT

National Comedy Center Selected as One of Only Nine U.S. Attractions to Visit and Experience Right Now

The National Comedy Center was named one of TIME’s World’s Greatest Places” in the publication’s September 2, 2019 cover story, just out today online and on newsstands tomorrow. The National Comedy Center was selected as one of only “100 new and newly noteworthy destinations to experience right now” and one of only nine attractions to visit in the United States (link: https://time.com/collection/worlds-greatest-places-2019/5654124/national-comedy-center-jamestown-new-york/).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190822005458/en/

The annual TIME list—culled from editor and expert nominations from around the world—recognizes 100 destinations that are breaking new ground, leading industry trends and offering guests an experience that’s unlike any other.

As the TIME staff describes the list: “How does one measure the greatness of a place – in miles covered, dollars spent, or visitors captivated? Such metrics can play a part, but also important is something that many travelers aspire to experience: the sense that one has stumbled upon the extraordinary.”

“We are proud that the National Comedy Center has been selected by TIME – in a worldwide context – as a destination to experience right now,” said Journey Gunderson, National Comedy Center Executive Director. “We set out to build a cultural institution that would do justice to the incredible artists and bodies of work it celebrates, and this global distinction affirms that it does. This honor also validates what our guests tell us every day – that the National Comedy Center is a one-of-a-kind experience for anyone who loves to laugh. We look forward to welcoming visitors from around the world to Jamestown, New York, as we present the art form of comedy in our state-of-the-art museum.”

TIME solicited nominations across a variety of categories—such as museums, parks, bars, restaurants, theme parks, cruises and hotels—from its editors and correspondents around the world as well as dozens of industry experts. Then the publication evaluated each one based on key factors, including quality, originality, innovation, sustainability and influence. The full list is available here: http://time.com/greatestplaces.

The National Comedy Center was selected last month by People Magazine as one of the “100 Reasons to Love America.” Earlier this year, it was voted a “Best New Attraction” by USA Today readers, ranking #2 out of 20 new attractions and selected as the #1 museum and #1 ticketed attraction in the country. This past March, the U.S. Congress designated the National Comedy Center as the United States’ official cultural institution dedicated to presenting the vital story of comedy and preserving its heritage for future generations. Condé Nast Traveler called the Comedy Center “One of the best museums in the country.” Visitors from all 50 states and nine countries have given the Center a rare 5/5 rating on TripAdvisor, ranking among the highest in the attraction and tourism industry.

About the National Comedy Center

The National Comedy Center is the United States’ official cultural institution dedicated to presenting the vital story of comedy and preserving its heritage for future generations, as formally designated by the U.S. Congress in 2019. Opened in August 2018 in Jamestown, New York, the museum complex offers an unprecedented visitor experience using state-of-the-art technology, interactivity and personalization to create the first true 21st Century museum environment.

Based on the vision of Jamestown native Lucille Ball for her hometown to become a destination for comedy, the National Comedy Center showcases comedy’s great minds and unique voices in ways that engage, inspire, educate and entertain. As a non-profit institution, the National Comedy Center was funded by a mix of federal, state and private philanthropic support, including partnerships with I LOVE NEW YORK ™, Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York State’s Empire State Development.

Featuring exclusive collections, world-class exhibits and leading-edge technology, the National Comedy Center presents an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look at the time-honed creative processes that have elevated comedy entertainment to an art form. Over 50 innovative exhibits with the 37,000-square-foot facility enable visitors to take an interactive journey through comedy history, from early vaudeville to the latest viral memes. Throughout their personalized experience, visitors gain a profound appreciation for comedy icons and innovators, as well as for the tremendous influence of humor on how we think, live and laugh.

Design for the National Comedy Center was led by the most prominent cultural and interactive design firms in the world, whose portfolios collectively include the award-winning 9/11 Memorial Museum, The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, The College Football Hall of Fame, SNL: The Experience, and more.

The National Comedy Center has been embraced by the entertainment industry, with props, costumes and archival material provided by many of the most revered names in comedy. The Comedy Center recently announced a major initiative to preserve Carl Reiner’s personal “Dick Van Dyke Show” script archive. Exhibition partners include the Kelly Carlin and the George Carlin estate, George Shapiro and Jerry Seinfeld, Dan Aykroyd, Alan and Robin Zweibel, Joan Dangerfield, The Lenny Bruce Memorial Foundation, Lily Tomlin and Jane Wagner, The Harold Ramis Family, The Garry Shandling Estate, George Schlatter, Bill Marx and the Harpo Marx Family, the Ernie Kovacs and Edie Adams estate, Desilu Too, NBC Universal, Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Corporate Archive, and many more.

The National Comedy Center operates the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum, which explores the lives, careers and legacy of the “First Couple of Comedy,” and the incredible impact they had on the world.

For over 25 years, the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival in Jamestown has showcased comedy’s rising young comedians and greatest stars, including Jerry Seinfeld, Amy Schumer, Jay Leno, Lily Tomlin, Lewis Black, Trevor Noah, Joan Rivers, Ellen DeGeneres, Jim Gaffigan, Paula Poundstone, Ray Romano, Bob Newhart and The Smothers Brothers, and over one hundred other comedic artists. The 28th annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival, presented by the National Comedy Center was held earlier this month, headlined by Sebastian Maniscalco and John Mulaney.

Stay connected to the National Comedy Center:

Website: www.comedycenter.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nationalcomedycenter/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LucilleBallComedyFestival/
Follow on Twitter and Instagram at @ntlcomedycenter


© Business Wire 2019
