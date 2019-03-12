National Comedy Center : Officially Designated as the United States' Cultural Institution Dedicated to Comedy

The National Comedy Center was formally designated as the nation’s
official cultural institution dedicated to the art form of comedy on
Tuesday, March 12. In a tremendous bi-partisan show of support, both the
Senate and House of Representatives passed this bill in February, and
the president signed it into law on Tuesday, recognizing the Center as
the “Official National Comedy Center of the United States.”
The bill, as written, recognizes that the National Comedy Center,
located in Jamestown, New York, “exists for the exclusive purpose of
celebrating comedy in all its forms” and officially designates the
Center as the “National Comedy Center.”
Opened in August 2018 in Jamestown, New York, the state-of-the-art, $50
million museum complex is dedicated to presenting the vital story of
comedy in America, and preserving its heritage for future generations.
Based on the vision of Jamestown native Lucille Ball for her hometown to
become a destination for comedy, the National Comedy Center showcases
comedy’s great minds and unique voices in ways that engage, inspire,
educate and entertain.
The passage of the National Comedy Center legislation, part of the
bipartisan John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation
Act, was led by U.S. Senator Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, U.S.
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, and U.S. Representative Tom Reed.
"We are honored that this legislation has been formally passed by
Congress, establishing the National Comedy Center as the country's
official cultural institution dedicated to presenting and preserving the
vital story of comedy in America," said Journey Gunderson, National
Comedy Center Executive Director. "Comedy is a true art form with an
extraordinary heritage, and it deserves this important recognition and
high distinction."
“Ten years ago, we embarked on a mission to create a world class
attraction dedicated to the art form of comedy in Jamestown, New York”,
said Tom Benson, Project Chairman. “Our dream was realized when the
National Comedy Center opened on August 1, 2018 to rave reviews, and now
we are thrilled that this important institution will be forever known by
law as America’s official home for the celebration of comedy.”
"Comedy is an art form, and it's a part of America’s rich cultural
history. I’m thrilled that Congress passed legislation designating
Jamestown’s Comedy Center as the official National Comedy of the
United States and been signed into law. The Comedy Center is a
tourism magnet and now, finally, it has the national designation it so
clearly deserves," said Senator Charles Schumer. “I am incredibly proud
to have played my part in enacting this legislation, to help this
cultural institution continue attracting visitors from far and wide.”
“I am very excited that the Jamestown Comedy Center has just been
officially designated as the National Comedy Center. The Jamestown
Comedy Center is a celebration of talent and has quickly become a
must-see location in New York. This museum is a destination for
families, tourists, and comedy lovers from all over the country,” said
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. “When I visited the museum, it was clear
that the Comedy Center should become a landmark in New York. That’s why
I fought to make sure that this year’s Land’s Package would designate
the museum as the National Comedy Center, and I’m proud to see this
legislation signed into law.”
“Jamestown is now to comedy what Cooperstown is to baseball and
Cleveland is to rock and roll,” said Representative Tom Reed. “As the
nation’s first state-of-the-art museum and cultural institution
dedicated to presenting, preserving and celebrating the art form of
comedy, there is no other place more deserving of full backing of the
U.S. government as the nation’s home to comedy than the birthplace of
Lucille Ball and the National Comedy Center.”
Featuring exclusive collections, world-class exhibits and leading-edge
technology, the National Comedy Center presents an unprecedented,
behind-the-scenes look at the time-honed creative processes that have
elevated comedy entertainment to an art form. Over 50 innovative
exhibits within the 37,000-square-feet facility enable visitors to take
an interactive journey through comedy history, from early vaudeville to
the latest viral memes. Throughout their personalized experience,
visitors gain a profound appreciation for comedy icons and innovators,
as well as for the tremendous influence of humor on how we think, live
and laugh.
About the National Comedy Center
The National Comedy Center was recently voted #2 “Best New Attraction”
in the country, out of 20 new attractions, by USA Today readers,
and chosen as the #1 museum and #1 ticketed attraction in this USA
Today poll. Condé Nast Traveler called the National
Comedy Center “One of the best museums in the country,” while The
Interrobang comedy news site named the design team second on its list of
“Innovators Who Changed Comedy” in 2018. Visitors from all 50 states and
nine countries have given the Center a rare 5/5 rating on TripAdvisor,
ranking among the highest in the attraction and tourism industry.
Based on the vision of Jamestown native Lucille Ball for her hometown to
become a destination for comedy, the National Comedy Center showcases
comedy’s great minds and unique voices in ways that engage, inspire,
educate and entertain. As a non-profit institution, the National Comedy
Center was created with a $50 million investment, funded by a mix of
federal, state and private philanthropic support, including partnerships
with I LOVE NEW YORK ™, Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York State’s
Empire State Development.
Design for the National Comedy Center was led by the most prominent
cultural and interactive design firms in the world, whose portfolios
collectively include the award-winning 9/11 Memorial Museum, The
National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, The College Football Hall
of Fame, SNL: The Experience, and more.
The National Comedy Center also operates the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz
Museum, which explores the lives, careers and legacy of the “First
Couple of Comedy,” and the incredible impact they had on the world. For
over 25 years, the organization has also produced the Lucille Ball
Comedy Festival, with performers including Jerry Seinfeld, Amy Schumer,
Jay Leno, Lewis Black, Trevor Noah, Joan Rivers, Ellen DeGeneres, Jim
Gaffigan, Paula Poundstone, Ray Romano, Bob Newhart, The Smothers
Brothers. The 28th annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival this
August will be headlined by Sebastian Maniscalco and John Mulaney.
