National Community Development Groups Invest $24 Million in New Markets Tax Credits for Passport's Health and Well-Being Campus

One of Louisville’s most anticipated real estate development projects
has drawn significant attention and support from prominent national
investors. A collection of financial leaders has awarded Passport Health
Plan – a nonprofit, Kentucky-based Medicaid managed care organization –
millions of dollars in special tax credit financing to help bring the
company’s new headquarters and Health and Well-Being Campus to reality
in downtown Louisville.
Three Community Development Entities (CDE) are combining to provide
$24.35 million in New Markets Tax Credit financing to Passport, bringing
$8.55 million in subsidy to assist the project. The CDEs are the National
Development Council, Reinvestment
Fund, and Telesis
Corporation. SB
Friedman Development Advisors acted as consultants for this project. PNC
Bank will serve as the investor for the $8.55M in tax credit equity.
“The Passport Health and Well-Being Campus will further allow us to meet
our shared goal with the Kentucky Department for Medicaid Services (DMS)
to help our members develop job skills, acquire education, and
ultimately become employed and have access to private insurance,” said
Passport CEO Mark Carter. “Through our collaboration with community
partners focused on healthy food, affordable and safe housing, and other
services, we will reduce the overall cost of Kentucky’s Medicaid program
in the future.”
The New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) was established in 2000 to provide
incentives for investment in low-income communities, according to the Tax
Policy Center. Congress authorizes the amount of credit authority,
which is then allocated to qualified applications by the Treasury
Department. According to the NMTC
Coalition, $42 billion in direct NMTC investments were made between
2003 and 2015, leveraging nearly $80 billion in total capital investment
to businesses and revitalization projects in communities with high rates
of poverty and unemployment.
“The Passport Health and Well-Being Campus is organized around social
determinants of health, which are conditions in the environments in
which people are born, learn, work, play, worship, and live that affect
a wide range of health and quality-of-life outcomes,” Carter said.
“Along with the Passport headquarters – which will see more than 300 new
jobs from participating partners over the coming years – there will be
strong retail and service-based opportunities available on the campus,
along with housing, retail, and community-gathering opportunities
available.”
The 21-acre Passport
Health and Well-Being Campus qualified for an NMTC because it is
central to the revitalization of West Louisville, which is in turn the
most critical neighborhood development priority for the Metro Louisville
region. According to the 2011-2015 American Community Survey, the Census
tract where the project will be situated has a poverty rate of 56.6
percent, a median family income equal to about 35% of the Area Median
Income (AMI), and an unemployment rate of 19.1 percent (more than twice
the national average).
About Passport Health Plan
Passport
Health Plan is a provider-sponsored, non-profit, community-based
health plan administering Medicaid benefits to more than 310,000
Kentuckians. Passport has been contracted with the Commonwealth of
Kentucky to administer Medicaid benefits since 1997. For details, please
visit passporthealthplan.com
or call toll-free (800) 578-0603. Passport also operates a Medicare
Advantage program, called “Passport Advantage,” for residents of 16
Kentucky counties around Greater Louisville who are eligible for both
Medicaid and Medicare. For details, go online to passportadvantage.com
or call toll-free (844) 859-6152.
