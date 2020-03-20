Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Community Health Centers Issue Dire Plea

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 06:51am EDT

Working with CEOs of primary care associations across the country, the National Association of Community Health Centers requests immediate financial relief of between $3.2 and $3.3 billion through the federal Stimulus Bill. Our nation’s community health centers, which provide critical primary care to 29 million lower-income Americans could see total losses exceeding $3 billion over the next 12 weeks alone. We need help now.

When, not if, there is a surge of COVID-19 patients, we are deeply concerned that we won’t be here to relieve pressure on hospital emergency rooms, nor here to help save lives.

The driving factors behind this revenue decline are simple:

  • Reduced services: As we transition our organizations to rapidly respond to the need for screening and testing of COVID-19 patients, we are being forced to make excruciating decisions in real time to curtail or suspend non-urgent services and close sites, resulting in dramatic revenue reductions.
  • Reduced workforce: Both COVID-19 exposed and high risk quarantined staff are unable to work, as well as employees forced to stay home as caregivers due to school and childcare closures.

Reductions in service lines and depressed visits, in combination with workforce and supply shortages, are serving to deplete health center revenue. Early data from Massachusetts health centers indicate declines of between 50 and 70 percent of their net patient service revenue. Based on those rates of decline, our non-profit partner Capital Link estimates that starting now and into the foreseeable future, the nation’s health centers could see total losses exceeding $3 billion over just the next 12 weeks. These losses are not sustainable and would cause a ripple effect through the healthcare continuum if health centers were to close their doors.

The lack of access to personal protective equipment (PPE), testing kits, and medical tents to isolate, test, and treat patients is also at an acute level and undermining our ability to ensure the safety of health center staff and patients as we work to address the pandemic. Many health centers have indicated that their supplies of masks, N95 respirators, gloves, and testing kits are already exhausted or will be within a matter of days. What’s more, a lack of timely testing also blocks the ability of exposed staff to quickly return to work.

We thank and implore our many supporters in Congress – from both sides of the aisle – to heed our collective states’ call as the “canaries in the coal mine” of this crisis. Community health centers’ continued existence is fundamental to the nation’s health care safety net. Our ability to respond to the current COVID-19 pandemic and fulfill our public health role in the vulnerable communities we serve is irreplaceable. As the Stimulus Bill is finalized, it is critical that it include the requested funding for Community Health Centers.

Sincerely,

California Primary Care Association, Carmela Castellano-Garcia, CEO
Community Health Center Association of New York, Rose Duhan, President & CEO
Illinois Primary Care Association, Jordan Powell, CEO
Indiana Primary Health Care Association, Ben Harvey, CEO
Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers, James W. Hunt, Jr., President & CEO
Michigan Primary Care Association, Dennis Litos, Interim CEO
Missouri Primary Care Association, Joseph Pierle, CEO
Ohio Association of Community Health Centers, Randy Runyon, President & CEO
Washington Association for Community Health, Bob Marsalli, CEO


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:11aRPM INTERNATIONAL INC/DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07:11aBWA Group PLC - Issue of Equity
PR
07:10aDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
07:08aDEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : Dealings outside closed period
PU
07:08aBIESSE S P A : 20/03/2020 - Avviso Deposito Documentazione
PU
07:08aBIOSTAGE, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:07aBOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS : sources
RE
07:07aAXSOME THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:07aATLAS COPCO : Temporarily Cuts 900 of 1,400 Employees at Antwerp Factory
DJ
07:06aWALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : Coronavirus uncertainty muddies views on buying opportunities for plunging stocks
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Confirms Osram Offer Expected to Close in 2Q; Reiterates 1Q Guidance
2BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
3FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : Final Results for the year ended December 31, 2019
4CMC MARKETS PLC : Online broker CMC raises forecast again as trading volumes surge
5HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Apple limits online iPhone purchases to tw..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group