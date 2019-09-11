Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Community Pharmacists Association Appoints Dustin Humphreys to Innovation Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 10:38am EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Pharmacist (www.digitalpharmacist.com), a rapidly growing software company that powers digital communication and adherence solutions for more than 7,500 pharmacies, today announced that Dustin Humphreys, RPh, has been appointed to the National Community Pharmacists Association Innovation Center Board of Directors.

Dustin Humphreys, RPh

Mr. Humphreys has delivered large-scale digital solutions that improve the patient experience and drive value for pharmacy operators for more than 18 years. From 2008 to 2017, he held various roles at CVS Health, including vice president of digital pharmacy and innovation, head of integrated digital product experience and general manager of CVS.com.

Mr. Humphreys and fourteen other industry executives were selected to the NCPA Innovation Center Board of Directors. As a part of the NCPA Innovation Center Board, Mr. Humphreys will help support the development and execution of programs to educate community pharmacists in the evolving healthcare industry.

"I am excited and humbled to join such a distinguished group of leaders dedicated to the mission of accelerating the evolution of independent community pharmacy,'' said Mr. Humphreys.

Recently, Mr. Humphreys joined Digital Pharmacist as president to oversee product strategy, design, development, engineering, data integration, partnerships, operations and customer success. Over 250,000 patients have downloaded Digital Pharmacist's PocketRx® mobile app, which has a 4.7 rating in the App Store.

For more information, visit www.digitalpharmacist.com.

About Digital Pharmacist

Digital Pharmacist (https://www.digitalpharmacist.com) is a rapidly growing software company that powers the digital, communication and adherence solutions for over 7,500 pharmacies. Millions of patients use the company's products. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Newark, New Jersey. Digital Pharmacist is a partner of the National Community Pharmacists Association and powers the Cardinal Health Pharmacy Marketing Advantage Program. For more information, visit www.digitalpharmacist.com or call 1-(877) 959-7550.

Contact: Danielle Yoon, dyoon@digitalpharmacist.com

(PRNewsfoto/Digital Pharmacist Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-community-pharmacists-association-appoints-dustin-humphreys-to-innovation-board-300916188.html

SOURCE Digital Pharmacist Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:24aTodd Bertoch, MD, CenExel Chief Scientific Advisor, To Speak at BTIG Pain Management Forum
PR
11:24aOLAINFARM : Latvian pharmaceutical company Olainfarm leads trade on Baltic stock markets Wednesday
AQ
11:24aGoodman-Gable-Gould/Adjusters International Donates $25,000 to Mission Resolve to Assist Bahamian Victims of Hurricane Dorian
BU
11:22aPERSONAL ASSETS TRUST : Issue of Equity
PU
11:22aBCA MARKETPLACE : Form 8.3 - BCA LN
PU
11:22aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : The Jeep® Brand with Wanderlust 108 in city parks across Europe
PU
11:22aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Report on Jobs – August 2018
PU
11:22aSUMMER ENERGY HOLDINGS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11:21aFACEBOOK : Switzerland warns Facebook's Libra it will face extra scrutiny
RE
11:20aBARNES GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group