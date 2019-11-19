Log in
National Contract Management Association : to Host Government Contract Management Symposium 2019

11/19/2019 | 02:45pm EST

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Contract Management Association (NCMA) will host its 38th annual Government Contract Management Symposium (GCMS) in Arlington, VA, on December 9-10, 2019. GCMS is the must-attend event for contract management professionals drawing 1,000+ attendees specializing in procurement and acquisition across government, industry, and academia. Attendees will receive the latest updates on the contract management profession, career advancement techniques, and more—and will also earn up to 14 CPE/CLP credits.

Register at www.ncmahq.org/gcms19

NCMA is thrilled to welcome keynote speakers Palmer Luckey, founder of Anduril Industries; Dr. Will Roper, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics; and Jenni Main, Chief Operating Officer, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services who will be speaking about why it's important for the acquisition and contracting community to improve the speed and agility of the acquisition process.

New this year, NCMA will be holding Main Stage "What Works" discussions, where top leaders from government and industry will share short success stories highlighting what works when facing professional challenges. These discussions will be followed by smaller "What Works" breakout sessions, where the Main Stage speakers and their teams will answer questions and share details on how they handle professional challenges.

NCMA is also launching "Power to the Solution-Makers," which consists of interactive discussions held during the networking lunches, where three moderators will encourage participants to share their biggest professional challenges and crowdsource the top three challenges facing contract management professionals today.

Beyond the Main Stage, 35 breakout sessions under five education tracks will be offered. These sessions will be led by 49 top leaders in the contract management field. Attendees can also choose to participate in smaller, more intimate Exchange Sessions.

For more information, visit www.ncmahq.org/gmcs19.

About NCMA

Founded in 1959, NCMA is the world's leading professional resource for those in the field of contract management. The association, which has over 18,000 members, is dedicated to the professional growth and educational advancement of procurement and acquisition personnel worldwide. NCMA strives to serve and inform the profession it represents through world-class education, real-time learning, access to leaders in the profession, and opportunities for the open exchange of ideas in neutral forums. We continue to be the center of network for contract management professionals, supporting them throughout all stages of their careers. For more information about the association, please visit www.ncmahq.org.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-contract-management-association-to-host-government-contract-management-symposium-2019-300961269.html

SOURCE National Contract Management Association


© PRNewswire 2019
