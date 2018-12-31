National Council of Bhutan : Social and Cultural Affairs Committee Consultation Meeting with the Bhutan Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Social and Cultural Affairs Committee Consultation Meeting with the Bhutan Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Posted on :31 December 2018

The Social and Cultural Affairs Committee met with the representatives of Bhutan Chamber & Commerce Industry to discuss the role of private sector in youth employment. Seven officials from the BCCI and other private agencies led by the Officiating Secretary General, Mr. Chandra Chhetri attended the meeting.

Welcoming the participants, Hon. Tshewang Rinzin, Chairperson of the Committee said that it is important to understand the pivotal role played by the private sector in creation of employment for youth. It was followed by a presentation on the broad perspective of youth employment in the private sector.

The Chamber pointed out that main role of BCCI is to provide policy advocacy and business facilitation and referral services. The presentation also highlighted some key sectors for employment, challenges faced by the Chamber and suggestions to help mitigate youth unemployment in the country through private sector engagement.

Issues such as the lack of proper data collection, lack of financing, difficulty of doing business and the continuing mismatch of skills of youth and job requirements were some of the challenges highlighted by the BCCI as impediments to private sector growth and job creation.