Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

National Council of Bhutan : Social and Cultural Affairs Committee Consultation Meeting with the Bhutan Chamber of Commerce & Industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 11:39am CET

Social and Cultural Affairs Committee Consultation Meeting with the Bhutan Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Posted on :31 December 2018

The Social and Cultural Affairs Committee met with the representatives of Bhutan Chamber & Commerce Industry to discuss the role of private sector in youth employment. Seven officials from the BCCI and other private agencies led by the Officiating Secretary General, Mr. Chandra Chhetri attended the meeting.

Welcoming the participants, Hon. Tshewang Rinzin, Chairperson of the Committee said that it is important to understand the pivotal role played by the private sector in creation of employment for youth. It was followed by a presentation on the broad perspective of youth employment in the private sector.

The Chamber pointed out that main role of BCCI is to provide policy advocacy and business facilitation and referral services. The presentation also highlighted some key sectors for employment, challenges faced by the Chamber and suggestions to help mitigate youth unemployment in the country through private sector engagement.

Issues such as the lack of proper data collection, lack of financing, difficulty of doing business and the continuing mismatch of skills of youth and job requirements were some of the challenges highlighted by the BCCI as impediments to private sector growth and job creation.

Disclaimer

National Council of Bhutan published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 10:38:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:01aDollar drifts in year-end trade as clouds gather
RE
05:49aRECAP 2018 : a year of growth
PU
05:45aMULVANEY'S MOTTO AS TRUMP'S ACTING CHIEF OF STAFF : 'Quiet Competence'
DJ
05:44aMINISTRY OF COAL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Efficient Transportation of Coal
PU
05:44aMINISTRY OF COAL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Production of Coal by CIL
PU
05:39aNATIONAL COUNCIL OF BHUTAN : Social and Cultural Affairs Committee Consultation Meeting with the Bhutan Chamber of Commerce & Industry
PU
05:29aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender No. (MTC-65/2018)
PU
05:29aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender No. (MTC-64/2018)
PU
05:29aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender Extension No. (MTC-49/2018)
PU
05:22aStocks pin hopes on U.S.-China trade talks after brutal year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Five things we learned from the Premier League this weekend
2TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD : TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Deal Makers Came Close to Record Year
3RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : Oyu Tolgoi power solution progresses
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : , to Win in Booming Rural India, Reinvents Itself
5S&P 500 : MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Futures Climb Over Trade-deal Hopes In Last Session Of 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.