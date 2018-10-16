Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Culinary Arts and Restaurant Management Program, ProStart, Starts Cooking in DC Public Schools

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 03:42pm CEST

Washington, DC, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF), the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) and Educated Eats will celebrate the arrival of the NRAEF’s high school culinary and restaurant management program, ProStart, to the District of Columbia.

0_medium_prostartdc.jpg
DC ProStart Educator Chef Frederick Monroe and ProStart student Adrenae Brown of Ballou High School received a $750 shopping spree from the NRAEF to equip their classrooms with culinary equipment for the 2018 school year.


1_medium_NRAEF_rgb.jpg


The celebration will kick off at the Educated Eats “Sips & Bites” press conference and benefits event for culinary and hospitality education held at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center this evening at 5:00 p.m.

ProStart, a nationwide, two-year program for high school students focused on culinary arts and restaurant management, will arrive in three high schools in the District: Roosevelt, Roosevelt S.T.A.Y. and Ballou. The national program works to develop today’s top talent into tomorrow’s restaurant and foodservice leaders, giving high school students a real-world taste of what it’s like to work in—and manage—a restaurant.

“Bringing ProStart to Washington, DC is a huge win for the Foundation,” said Rob Gifford, executive vice president of the NRAEF. “We are officially in all 50 states, and now, the District of Columbia. Thank you to the team who helped make this possible – we look forward to serving the future leaders of the restaurant industry right here in the Foundation’s very own backyard.”

“The timing was right and the need in our industry is real for RAMW to bring the ProStart program back to DC,” said RAMW President and CEO Kathy Hollinger. “This program will create myriad opportunities for enrolled students by giving them access to accomplished mentors and hands-on work experience in DC restaurants. Their classrooms are training grounds in which they will learn from industry leaders to prepare for long-lasting, fulfilling careers. At the same time, it will benefit DC restaurateurs by providing them with a talented workforce that is crucial to sustaining one of the city’s largest industries.” 

The Foundation’s ProStart program currently serves 140,000 students in over 1,800 schools. Students enroll in a two-year curriculum, take two national exams, complete a minimum of 400 hours of industry work experience and demonstrate mastery in observable employability skills, allowing graduates to enter the restaurant and foodservice industry right away. 

Exemplary ProStart students go on to compete at state and national level competitions – and the 2019 National ProStart Invitational will be held here at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C., May 8th – 10th.

The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) is the regional trade association representing restaurants and the foodservice industry in the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. Established in 1920, RAMW is an advocate, resource and community for its members.

Visit ChooseRestaurants.org/ProStart to learn more about the ProStart program, the NRAEF and its impact.

Attachment 

Jasmine Jones
National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation
2407235198
jajones@nraef.org

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:08pASBISC ENTERPRISES : ASBIS Awarded At Seagate Annual Partner Conference In Portugal
PU
04:08pMOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange signs Memorandum of Understanding with Shenzhen Stock Exchange
PU
04:08pTECNOINVESTIMENTI : Approved the corporate reorganization of Visura and its subsidiaries
PU
04:08pBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : TR-1 Notification
PU
04:08pAON REPORT : Liability claim costs estimated to increase in 2019 for long term care providers
PU
04:08pBAE : Successfully Demonstrates XTS® Guard 5 for Military Cyber Security
PU
04:08pTERNA : the new line is operational and will enhance the development of renewable sources in Brazil
PU
04:08pCOLUMBUS ENERGY RESOURCES : Posting of Circular
PU
04:08pAURORA CANNABIS : IIROC Trade Resumption - ACB
AQ
04:08pCARNIVAL : World-Renowned Designer Appointed Creative Director of New Cunard Ship
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer complications at 65
2MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Legoland disappointment extends bad spell for shares
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Update ahead of analyst and investor meetings (692 kb)
4GENMAB : Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for Third Quarter of 2018
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : GERMAN CARMAKERS HAVE 50:50 chance of facing Detroit's fate, VW says

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.