National Culinary Arts and Restaurant Management Program, ProStart, Starts Cooking in DC Public Schools

Washington, DC, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF), the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) and Educated Eats will celebrate the arrival of the NRAEF’s high school culinary and restaurant management program, ProStart, to the District of Columbia.

DC ProStart Educator Chef Frederick Monroe and ProStart student Adrenae Brown of Ballou High School received a $750 shopping spree from the NRAEF to equip their classrooms with culinary equipment for the 2018 school year.









The celebration will kick off at the Educated Eats “Sips & Bites” press conference and benefits event for culinary and hospitality education held at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center this evening at 5:00 p.m.

ProStart, a nationwide, two-year program for high school students focused on culinary arts and restaurant management, will arrive in three high schools in the District: Roosevelt, Roosevelt S.T.A.Y. and Ballou. The national program works to develop today’s top talent into tomorrow’s restaurant and foodservice leaders, giving high school students a real-world taste of what it’s like to work in—and manage—a restaurant.



“Bringing ProStart to Washington, DC is a huge win for the Foundation,” said Rob Gifford, executive vice president of the NRAEF. “We are officially in all 50 states, and now, the District of Columbia. Thank you to the team who helped make this possible – we look forward to serving the future leaders of the restaurant industry right here in the Foundation’s very own backyard.”



“The timing was right and the need in our industry is real for RAMW to bring the ProStart program back to DC,” said RAMW President and CEO Kathy Hollinger. “This program will create myriad opportunities for enrolled students by giving them access to accomplished mentors and hands-on work experience in DC restaurants. Their classrooms are training grounds in which they will learn from industry leaders to prepare for long-lasting, fulfilling careers. At the same time, it will benefit DC restaurateurs by providing them with a talented workforce that is crucial to sustaining one of the city’s largest industries.”

The Foundation’s ProStart program currently serves 140,000 students in over 1,800 schools. Students enroll in a two-year curriculum, take two national exams, complete a minimum of 400 hours of industry work experience and demonstrate mastery in observable employability skills, allowing graduates to enter the restaurant and foodservice industry right away.

Exemplary ProStart students go on to compete at state and national level competitions – and the 2019 National ProStart Invitational will be held here at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C., May 8th – 10th.

The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) is the regional trade association representing restaurants and the foodservice industry in the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. Established in 1920, RAMW is an advocate, resource and community for its members.

Visit ChooseRestaurants.org/ProStart to learn more about the ProStart program, the NRAEF and its impact.

