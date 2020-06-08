Log in
National Disabled Veterans TEE Tournament canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic

06/08/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

Cold Spring, Ky., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced, June 8, the cancelation of the National Disabled Veterans TEE Tournament, which had been scheduled for Sept. 13 to Sept. 18, in Riverside, Iowa, amid concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The VA made the decision out of an abundance of caution for health, safety and well-being aimed at limiting exposure to vulnerable populations like older veterans and those with underlying medical conditions, as identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DAV National Commander Stephen “Butch” Whitehead said the organization supports the VA’s decision and extends its heartfelt sympathies to the hundreds of veterans who won’t be able to participate in this year’s event.

“We are incredibly grateful to the community and our sponsors for their understanding in these unprecedented times,” said Whitehead. “The safety of our veterans and all involved is our foremost concern. We and our partners at the VA look forward to working with our volunteers and sponsors to return healthy and strong in 2021.”

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a non-profit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

 

 

###

Attachment 

Todd Hunter
DAV (Disabled American Veterans)
321-217-8255
THunter@dav.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
