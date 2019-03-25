National Energy Board Government of Canada : 2018 Propane and Butanes Exports Summary

Table 1: Summary of Trade

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Propane Exports Volume (m³) 5 250 255 6 524 563 6 659 076 8 021 881 8 846 020 Volume (bbl) 33 024 104 41 039 501 41 885 588 50 457 632 55 641 466 Value ($) 1 657 678 350 859 790 965 982 300 398 1 901 154 161 2 232 867 958 Price (¢/L) 31.57 13.18 14.75 23.70 25.24 Butanes Exports Volume (m³) 1 216 684 1 408 202 1 080 347 1 718 587 2 384 452 Volume (bbl) 7 625 942 8 857 591 6 795 383 10 809 912 14 998 203 Value ($) 391 069 850 260 687 748 216 071 611 454 579 669 620 112 683 Price (¢/L) 32.14 18.51 20.00 26.45 26.01 m³ = cubic metres

bbl = barrels

L = litre

1 m³ = 6.29 barrels or 1000 L

¢/L = cents per litre

Figure 1: Monthly Propane and Butanes Export Volumes and Values

This figure shows propane and butanes export volumes and values. The bars show the export volumes against the left axis, and the dots/ lines show the value of the exports against the right axis. Propane export volumes increased by 10% since 2017, and export values increased by 17%. Butanes export volumes increased by 39% and values increased by 36%.

Source: National Energy Board - NGL export volume; NGL export price

Figure Description:

In 2018, 8 846 020 cubic metres or $2 232 867 958 of propane was exported from Canada. December had the highest volume exported in 2018 at 1 085 849 cubic metres. August had the lowest volume exported in 2018 at 555 570 cubic metres. January had the highest-valued exports in 2018 at $277 million. April had the lowest-valued exports in 2018 at $142 million.

Butanes:

In 2018, 2 384 452 cubic metres or $ 620 112 683 of butanes was exported from Canada. November had the highest volume exported in 2018 at 348 883 cubic metres. April had the lowest volume exported in 2018 at 98 904 cubic metres. November had the highest-valued exports in 2018 at $88 million. April had the lowest-valued exports in 2018 at $24 million.

Figure 2: Monthly Propane and Butanes Export Volumes to U.S. by Region

The map shows the Petroleum Administration for Defense Districts (PADDs) in the U.S. The PADDs cover the following regions: the U.S. East Coast (PADD I), U.S. Midwest (PADD II), U.S. Gulf Coast (PADD III), U.S. Rockies (PADD IV), and U.S. West Coast (PADD V).

The bars show monthly export volumes to each PADD. Nearly all propane and butanes are exported directly to the U.S. The NEB does not collect NGL export data beyond the first export destination. For example, if propane exports to PADD III are later exported to Mexico, this is reported to the NEB as exports to PADD III. PADD I, PADD II, and PADD V receive the largest share of NGLs exported from Canada. Exports to PADD V have grown in recent years because of higher overseas exports from Ferndale, Washington and higher refinery demand. Exports to PADD III have grown in recent years because of increasing exports to Mexico via rail, and exports to overseas markets via export terminals on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Source: National Energy Board - NGL Export volume by destination

Figure Description:

Propane:

PADD I: Propane exported from Canada to PADD I (U.S. East Coast) ranged from 70.7 to 370.7 thousand cubic metres each month in 2018.

PADD II: Propane exported from Canada to PADD II (U.S. Midwest) ranged from 174.5 to 389.0 thousand cubic metres each month in 2018.

PADD III: Propane exported from Canada to PADD III (U.S. Gulf Coast) ranged from 44.5 to 104.2 thousand cubic metres each month in 2018.

PADD IV: Propane exported from Canada to PADD IV (U.S. Rockies) ranged from 18.0 to 59.5 thousand cubic metres each month in 2018.

PADD V: Propane exported from Canada to PADD V (U.S. West Coast) ranged from 86.6 to 282.7 thousand cubic metres each month in 2018.

Butanes:

PADD I: Butanes exported from Canada to PADD I (U.S. East Coast) ranged from 22.6 to 75.1 thousand cubic metres each month in 2018.

PADD II: Butanes exported from Canada to PADD II (U.S. Midwest) ranged from 13.8 to 75.8 thousand cubic metres each month in 2018.

PADD III: Butanes exported from Canada to PADD III (U.S. Gulf Coast) ranged from 0.6 to 13.1 thousand cubic metres each month in 2018.

PADD IV: Butanes exported from Canada to PADD IV (U.S. Rockies) ranged from 4.3 to 23.4 thousand cubic metres each month in 2018.

PADD V: Butanes exported from Canada to PADD V (U.S. West Coast) ranged from 33.5 to 208.5 thousand cubic metres each month in 2018.

Figure 3: Annual Propane and Butanes Exports by Mode of Transportation

The majority of propane and butanes exports from Canada move by rail. The volume of propane by rail to the U.S. has increased since 2014 because of new rail loading capacity in Western Canada, and the reversal of the Cochin Pipeline which eliminated one option for exporting propane.

Source: NEB - NGL Export volume by mode of transportation

Figure Description: This data description is in metric units (for imperial units, please visit the source linked above):

In 2018 propane exported by rail was 7.4 million cubic metres, by pipeline was 0.9 million cubic metres, and by truck was 0.5 million cubic metres. Butanes exported by rail was 2.0 million cubic metres, by pipeline was 0.3 million cubic metres, and by truck was 0.1 million cubic metres.

