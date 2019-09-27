National Energy Board Government of Canada : Canada Energy Regulator Orders Enbridge to Suspend Open Season

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, the National Energy Board (NEB) became the Canada Energy Regulator (CER). For further information please visit our Implementing the Canadian Energy Regulator Act information page

September 27, 2019

The Canada Energy Regulator (Commission) has directed Enbridge to end its open season for firm service on the company's Mainline.

After considering letters of comment from more than 30 interested parties, the Commission has decided that Enbridge may not continue its open season process until an application for firm service, including 'all associated tolls and terms and conditions of service,' has been approved by the Commission.

Associated Links

Date modified: 2019-09-27