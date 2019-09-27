Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

National Energy Board Government of Canada : Canada Energy Regulator Orders Enbridge to Suspend Open Season

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 07:08pm EDT

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, the National Energy Board (NEB) became the Canada Energy Regulator (CER). For further information please visit our Implementing the Canadian Energy Regulator Act information page

September 27, 2019

The Canada Energy Regulator (Commission) has directed Enbridge to end its open season for firm service on the company's Mainline.

After considering letters of comment from more than 30 interested parties, the Commission has decided that Enbridge may not continue its open season process until an application for firm service, including 'all associated tolls and terms and conditions of service,' has been approved by the Commission.

Associated Links

Date modified: 2019-09-27

Disclaimer

National Energy Board - Government of Canada published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 23:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:48pSPILLOVER : world economies' next big headache
RE
08:24pU.S. labor judge rules that Tesla broke labor law
RE
08:23pCORY GARDNER : Gardner Celebrates Pueblo Solar Facility Announcement
PU
08:13pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Agriculture ministry endorses Pig Production Early Warning System
PU
08:03pPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2019/09/28China to establish market-based electricity price mechanism
PU
08:00pMatch Group gets DOJ subpoena for documents relating to FTC complaint
RE
07:08pNATIONAL ENERGY BOARD GOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Canada Energy Regulator Orders Enbridge to Suspend Open Season
PU
07:00pU.S.-listed China shares, indexers, fall after delisting reports
RE
06:58pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : Summer School 2019 Concludes with the Participation of 40 Students from 19 Countries
PU
06:56pU.S.-listed China shares, indexers, fall after delisting reports
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump considers delisting Chinese firms from U.S. markets - sources
2TRUMP CONSIDERS DELISTING CHINESE FIRMS FROM U.S. MARKETS: sources
3COPPER LAKE RESOURCES LTD : COPPER LAKE RESOURCES : Appoints CFO
4NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle, P&G say they will miss 2020 deforestation goals
5KINCORA COPPER LTD : KINCORA COPPER : Issues Shares for Services

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group