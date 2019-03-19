National Energy Board Government of Canada : Commodity Prices for February 2019 and Trade Volumes for December 2018

The prices for each commodity in Canada track U.S. benchmark prices, with differences primarily related to the cost of transportation and regional supply and demand dynamics. Crude oil and propane prices are generally quoted in U.S. dollars, whereas natural gas and electricity prices are often quoted in Canadian dollars due to their higher proportion of domestic retail sales. Changes in the exchange rate affect revenue received for exports (or the cost of imports). The table below shows Canadian and U.S. benchmark prices, with recent month-to-month and year-over-year comparisons.

Commodity Price Update 2019 2018 February January YTD avg. February January Avg. Exchange Rate Canadian $ / U.S. $ 1.32 1.33 1.33 1.26 1.24 1.30 Crude Oil Prices

(US$/bbl) West Texas Intermediate 54.45 51.38 52.92 62.23 63.70 65.08 Brent 63.26 58.53 60.90 65.32 69.08 71.24 Western Canadian Select 43.10 34.30 38.70 37.72 42.53 38.46 Natural Gas Prices

(CA$/GJ) Henry Hub 3.33 3.95 3.16 3.15 4.29 3.71 Alberta NIT 3.01 1.79 2.90 1.90 1.97 1.44 Dawn, ON 3.36 4.00 3.43 3.18 4.33 3.71 Station 2, Westcoast Spectra, BC 1.54 1.34 2.74 1.79 1.62 1.22 Propane Prices

(US cents per gallon) Edmonton 43.9 39.8 95.6 60.4 78.0 49.0 Sarnia 85.2 79.5 96.5 107.2 117.6 91.4 Mont Belvieu 66.5 65.8 79.2 82.1 90.3 86.7 Conway 59.3 54.9 87.8 67.3 86.6 71.2 Electricity Prices

(CA$/MW.h) Alberta (AESO On-Peak) 128.73 40.41 53.74 32.70 45.96 59.06 Ontario (IESO On-Peak) 32.56 33.00 82.60 22.45 36.98 28.41 Ontario (IESO On-Peak + Global Adjustment) 114.92 113.92 95.20 104.12 104.34 119.93

Note: Visit the NEB Energy Conversion Tables for unit conversions. E = Estimate

Canada is a net exporter of crude oil, natural gas, propane and electricity. The NEB regulates the exports of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas, NGLs and electricity. The NEB also regulates natural gas imports and collects statistics for electricity imports. The table below shows these commodity exports and imports, with recent month-to-month and year-over-year comparisons.

Trade Volumes Update 2018 2017 December November YTD avg. December November Avg. Crude Oil

Volumes (Mb/d) Exports 3,749 3,752 3,557 3,443 3,212 3,321 Refined Petroleum

Products

Volumes (Mb/d) Exports 274 187 267 242 291 296 Natural Gas

Volumes (Bcf/d) Exports 7.47 6.68 7.76 8.05 7.54 8.25 Imports 2.81 3.13 2.20 1.83 2.36 2.41 Net Exports 4.66 3.55 5.56 6.22 5.19 5.83 Propane

Volumes (Mb/d) Exports 220 171 153 198 183 138 Butanes

Volumes (Mb/d) Exports 68 73 48 40 44 30 Electricity

(GW.h/month) Exports 5,109 4,575 5,121 5,435 4,873 6,012 Imports 1,038 1,325 1,100 749 685 825 Net Exports 4,071 3,250 4,022 4,685 4,188 5,186