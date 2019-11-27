Log in
National Energy Board Government of Canada : FHFA Announces Deemed-Issuance Ratio for 2020

11/27/2019 | 11:28am EST

​Washington, D.C. - The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) today announced the deemed-issuance ratio for the 2020 calendar year in accordance with Internal Revenue Service (IRS) guidelines on the trading of the Uniform Mortgage-Backed Security (UMBS).

The IRSRevenue Procedure 2018-54provides guidance on section 817(h) of the Internal Revenue Code diversification requirements for variable annuity, endowment, and life insurance contracts, as compliance with those requirements is affected by the implementation of the Single Security Initiative and trading in UMBS.

Revenue Procedure 2018-54 calls for FHFA to determine a deemed-issuance ratio for each calendar year based on the ratio of TBA-eligible securities issued by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac during the 24-month period ending October 31 of the preceding year.

The IRS procedure provides that the ratio may be rounded as long as the rounded ratio is further from 50-50 than the actual observed data. Therefore, the deemed-issuance ratio for the 2020 calendar year is 60% Fannie Mae and 40% Freddie Mac.

​​

TBA-eligible securities issued

November 1, 2017 through October 31, 2019

(billions)

Deemed-Issuance Ratio

(percent)

Fannie Mae

$947.251

60

Freddie Mac

$686.309

40

Total

$1,633.560

100

FHFA plans to announce the ratio annually at least three weeks prior to the affected calendar year. ​

Disclaimer

FHFA - Federal Housing Finance Agency published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 16:27:03 UTC
