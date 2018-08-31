Log in
National Energy Board Government of Canada : Inspection Officer Order issued to Enbridge Pipelines Inc.

08/31/2018 | 06:12pm EDT

August 31, 2018

The NEB issued an Inspection Officer Order on August 23, 2018 that required Enbridge to stop work within 20 m of wetlands on its Line 3 Replacement Program near Virden, Manitoba. The Order required Enbridge to develop and implement a plan to ensure that wetland boundaries were properly defined and marked by a qualified wetland subject matter expert. This inspection was conducted jointly by a team of NEB Inspection Officers and Line 3 IAMC Monitors to enhance safety and environmental protection outcomes. This collaborative approach allowed for enhanced compliance verification beyond what either organization could do independently. Enbridge has complied with all measures specified by the Order, and the Inspection Officer issued a notice to resume work on August 26, 2018.

Date modified: 2018-08-31

Disclaimer

National Energy Board - Government of Canada published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 22:11:03 UTC
