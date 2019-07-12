Log in
National Energy Board Government of Canada : News Release - National Energy Board approves the Enbridge Line 5 St. Clair River Replacement Project

07/12/2019 | 06:25pm EDT

News Release
For Immediate Release

July 12, 2019 - Calgary, Alberta - National Energy Board

Today, the National Energy Board (NEB) approved the Enbridge Line 5 St. Clair River Replacement Project to decommission and replace 0.5 km of pipe beneath the St. Clair River in Sarnia, Ontario, subject to 11 conditions. The Board determined that this project is in the public interest and it is not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects.

The 11 imposed conditions relate to matters including:

  • Environmental protection and planning
  • Consultation with Indigenous Peoples
  • Traditional Land Use studies
  • Condition compliance
  • Design, construction and operation
  • Public consultation

While this project has been approved, once the new pipe is built, Enbridge must submit a Leave to Open application to the NEB.

As a lifecycle regulator, the NEB will continue to hold Enbridge responsible for the safety and security of their infrastructure.

Quick Facts

  • On July 20, 2018, Enbridge Pipelines Inc. submitted its application for the Line 5 St. Clair River Replacement Project to the NEB.
  • The written hearing process included five Intervenors and one Commenter.
  • According to Section 58 of the National Energy Board Act, the Board is the final decision maker for new pipelines that do not exceed 40 km in length.
  • Enbridge plans to decommission the existing crossing pipe in place.

Associated Links

The National Energy Board is an independent federal regulator of several parts of Canada's energy industry. It regulates pipelines, energy development and trade in the public interest with safety and environmental protection as its primary concern. For more information on the NEB and its mandate, please visit the National Energy Board website.

- 30 -

Contacts

Sarah Kiley
Communications Officer
National Energy Board
Email: sarah.kiley@neb-one.gc.ca
Telephone: 403-614-6526
Telephone (toll free): 1-800-899-1265
Facsimile: 403-299-3302
Facsimile (toll free): 1-877-288-8803
TTY (Teletype): 1-800-632-1663

Date modified: 2019-07-12

Disclaimer

National Energy Board - Government of Canada published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 22:24:07 UTC
