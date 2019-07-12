National Energy Board Government of Canada : News Release - National Energy Board approves the Enbridge Line 5 St. Clair River Replacement Project

News Release

July 12, 2019 - Calgary, Alberta - National Energy Board

Today, the National Energy Board (NEB) approved the Enbridge Line 5 St. Clair River Replacement Project to decommission and replace 0.5 km of pipe beneath the St. Clair River in Sarnia, Ontario, subject to 11 conditions. The Board determined that this project is in the public interest and it is not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects.

The 11 imposed conditions relate to matters including:

Environmental protection and planning

Consultation with Indigenous Peoples

Traditional Land Use studies

Condition compliance

Design, construction and operation

Public consultation

While this project has been approved, once the new pipe is built, Enbridge must submit a Leave to Open application to the NEB.

As a lifecycle regulator, the NEB will continue to hold Enbridge responsible for the safety and security of their infrastructure.

Quick Facts

On July 20, 2018, Enbridge Pipelines Inc. submitted its application for the Line 5 St. Clair River Replacement Project to the NEB.

The written hearing process included five Intervenors and one Commenter.

According to Section 58 of the National Energy Board Act, the Board is the final decision maker for new pipelines that do not exceed 40 km in length.

Enbridge plans to decommission the existing crossing pipe in place.

The National Energy Board is an independent federal regulator of several parts of Canada's energy industry. It regulates pipelines, energy development and trade in the public interest with safety and environmental protection as its primary concern. For more information on the NEB and its mandate, please visit the National Energy Board website.

