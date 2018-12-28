Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

National Energy Board Government of Canada : News Release - New NEB report gives insight into current Western Canadian oil supply and markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 02:40am CET

News Release
For Immediate Release

December 27, 2018 - Calgary - National Energy Board

Western Canada's oil supply is 365,000 barrels above the amount of oil flowing daily in existing pipelines, according to a new report on Western Canadian Crude Oil Supply, Markets, and Pipeline Capacity released today by the National Energy Board (NEB).

This report gives insight into the imbalance between supply and capacity to move crude oil to markets and factors that have contributed to a wider discount (known as a differential) for Canadian crude oil; it also describes how space is allocated on pipelines in Canada.

The Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, has recently asked the NEB for advice on how to optimize oil transportation capacity on existing pipelines and rail. This report will serve as background information while the NEB prepares its advice to the Minister in February 2019, after consulting with a number of industry participants.

The NEB publishes a portfolio of products on energy supply, demand and infrastructure regularly as part of its ongoing market monitoring.

Quote

'As Canada grapples with discounted oil prices and pipeline capacity not keeping pace with growth in oil production, the National Energy Board appreciates the opportunity to share our expertise with the Minister. We will examine current energy infrastructure to see if efficiencies can be gained in existing systems.'

- Jean-Denis Charlebois, Chief Economist, National Energy Board

Quick Facts:

  • The Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB) is the major crude oil producing region in Canada and includes conventional crude oil and oilsands.
  • Available takeaway capacity on existing pipeline systems is currently estimated at 3.95 million barrels per day (b/d).
  • A supply of 4.153 million b/d of oil was available for export from the WCSB, but only an estimated 3.788 million b/d flowed in pipelines.
  • Canada's crude oil is shipped primarily through pipeline systems but also moves by rail and truck.
  • Crude-by-rail exports have hit a series of record highs in 2018 with the trend continuing in October 2018 at 327, 229 b/d, nearly 2.4 times higher than a year ago.

Associated Links:

The National Energy Board is an independent federal regulator of several parts of Canada's energy industry. It regulates pipelines, energy development and trade in the public interest with safety as its primary concern. For more information on the NEB and its mandate,please visit the National Energy Board website.

- 30 -

Karen Ryhorchuk
Communications Officer
National Energy Board
Email: karen.ryhorchuk@neb-one.gc.ca
Telephone: 403-671-9756
Telephone: 403-292-4800
Telephone (toll free): 1-800-899-1265
Facsimile: 403-292-5503
Facsimile (toll free): 1-877-288-8803
TTY (Teletype): 1-800-632-1663

Date modified: 2018-12-24

Disclaimer

National Energy Board - Government of Canada published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2018 01:39:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:31aJapan's Nikkei dips, on track for first annual loss since 2011
RE
03:29aOil prices jump, but oversupply worries persist
RE
03:25aChina says new financial information rules aimed at providers for institutions
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:54aEXCLUSIVE : White House mulls new year executive order to bar Huawei, ZTE purchases
RE
02:45aKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE : Public Hearing Scheduled for Proposed Industrial Hemp Regulations
PU
02:40aUNITED STATES MINT : Rings in the New Year with Popular Special Occasion Sets
PU
02:40aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, US see fresh progress in bilateral trade discussions
PU
02:40aNATIONAL ENERGY BOARD GOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Western Canadian Crude Oil Supply, Markets, and Pipeline Capacity
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VINCI : France's Vinci in £2.9 billion swoop on Gatwick airport
2AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : Former AmEx Boss Chenault Leaving IBM, P&G Boards--Update
3ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : White House mulls new year executive order to bar Huawei, ZTE purchases
4BLUEROCK'S TOTAL INCOME+ REAL ESTATE FUND : Announces 24th Consecutive Distribution for Q4 at a 5.25% Annua..
5APHRIA INC : Green Growth to launch hostile bid for pot producer Aphria

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.