Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

National Energy Board Government of Canada : Prices, Trade and Feature Articles – Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 07:18pm CEST

The prices for each commodity in Canada track U.S. benchmark prices, with differences primarily related to the cost of transportation and regional supply and demand dynamics. Crude oil and propane prices are generally quoted in U.S. dollars, whereas natural gas and electricity prices are often quoted in Canadian dollars due to their higher proportion of domestic retail sales. Changes in the exchange rate affect revenue received for exports (or the cost of imports). The table below shows Canadian and U.S. benchmark prices, with recent month-to-month and year-over-year comparisons.

Commodity Price Update
2018 2017
September August YTD avg. September August Avg.
Exchange Rate Canadian $ / U.S. $ 1.30 1.30 1.29 1.23 1.26 1.30
Crude Oil Prices
(US$/bbl) 		West Texas Intermediate 70.23 68.06 66.89 49.82 48.04 50.88
Brent 78.89 73.70 72.31 56.15 51.70 54.25
Western Canadian Select 38.27 39.54 43.58 39.93 38.50 39.11
Natural Gas Prices
(CA$/GJ) 		Henry Hub 4.03 4.02 3.79 3.45 3.41 3.66
Alberta NIT 0.84 0.92 1.37 0.87 1.67 2.06
Dawn, ON 4.09 4.15 3.78 3.46 3.39 3.76
Station 2, Westcoast Spectra, BC 0.95 1.07 1.29 0.58 0.57 1.48
Propane Prices
(US cents per gallon) 		Edmonton 45.6 48.7 52.2 63.1 48.9 52.9
Sarnia 97.6 88.9 92.1 89.8 77.4 81.8
Mont Belvieu 104.8 96.2 87.1 89.6 77.1 76.8
Conway 78.0 76.0 70.9 85.6 73.9 72.5
Electricity Prices
(CA$/MW.h) 		Alberta (AESO On-Peak) 37.75 86.86 58.02 24.29 26.97 23.82
Ontario (IESO On-Peak) 32.03 35.72 28.41 29.13 24.10 20.40
Ontario (IESO On-Peak + Global Adjustment) 118.63 108.96 118.03 117.77 125.19 120.92

Sources:Exchange Rate: Bank of Canada; Crude Oil Prices: Alberta Department of Energy, Daily Oil Bulletin, EIA. Natural Gas Prices: NGX, Platts Gas Daily; Propane Prices: Butane-Propane News; Electricity Prices: IESO, AESO.

Note: Visit the NEB Energy Conversion Tables for unit conversions. E = Estimate



Canada is a net exporter of crude oil, natural gas, propane and electricity. The NEB regulates the exports of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas, NGLs and electricity. The NEB also regulates natural gas imports and collects statistics for electricity imports. The table below shows these commodity exports and imports, with recent month-to-month and year-over-year comparisons.

Trade Volumes Update
2018 2017
July June YTD avg. July June Avg.
Crude Oil
Volumes (Mb/d) 		Exports 3,516 3,537 3,509 3,275 3,319 3,321
Refined Petroleum
Products
Volumes (Mb/d) 		Exports 292 250 277 337 343 296
Natural Gas
Volumes (Bcf/d) 		Exports 7.82 7.59 8.19 7.89 7.79 8.25
Imports 1.76 1.64 2.03 1.86 2.17 2.41
Net Exports 6.06 5.95 6.16 6.03 5.62 5.84
Propane
Volumes (Mb/d) 		Exports 113 125 151 118 104 138
Butanes
Volumes (Mb/d) 		Exports 39 30 30 30 30 30
Electricity
(GW.h/month) 		Exports 6,542 5,442 5,290 7,035 6,538 6,012
Imports 676 1,008 1,190 582 1,066 825
Net Exports 5,866 4,434 4,100 6,452 5,472 5,186

Sources: National Energy Board, Commodity Tracking System data

Note: Refined petroleum products includes non-confidential categories only, such as motor gasoline, middle distillate, and heavy fuel oil. Recent and historical trade statistics are available from the Commodity Tracking System (crude oil, natural gas, and electricity) and the volume and price queries (natural gas liquids).

Visit the NEB Energy Conversion Tables for unit conversions.



Disclaimer

National Energy Board - Government of Canada published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 17:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:16pFed Minutes Point Towards Continued, Gradual Interest Rate Increases
DJ
08:11pEVERY FED POLICYMAKER WAS ON BOARD FOR SEPTEMBER RATE HIKE : minutes
RE
08:10pUK PM May to brief 150 CEOs on Brexit negotiations on Friday - FT
RE
07:59pCURRENCIES : Sterling Slides After Weak U.K. Inflation Data; Dollar Traders Await Fed Minutes
DJ
07:53pCNSX MARKETS : 2018-1023 - Fundamental Change - Genius Properties Ltd./Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc.
PU
07:48pEESC EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMMITTEE : calls for greater involvement of civil society in EU external action
PU
07:48pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON AGRICULTURE NUTRITION & : Chairman Roberts’ Statement on Pending U.S. Trade Negotiations
PU
07:40pFall in healthcare shares pulls main index down
RE
07:38pExpress Scripts covers Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs, excludes Teva
RE
07:38pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF ITALIAN REPUBLI : Meeting between Minister Moavero and European Parliament President, Antonio Tajani
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : UBER IPO PROPOSALS VALUE COMPANY AT $120 BILLION: WSJ
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : Reports EUR 2.8 Billion Sales in Q3, Expects EUR 3 Billion Sales in Q4 - ASML Sees Furth..
3AT&T : Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
4FRESENIUS : Fresenius Medical Care Shares Tank After Profit Warning
5ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : Roche Sales Grow, Buoyed by New Drugs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.