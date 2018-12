National Energy Board Government of Canada : Statistics - Canadian Crude Oil Exports by Rail – October 2018

This data is for Canadian exports only. Provincial and domestic breakdowns of this data are not available These statistics are provided in EXCEL spreadsheet format and updated every month. Data prior to 2012 is not available for confidentiality reasons. Please subscribe to our RSS Feeds to be notified when new data tables are published.

Year Month Volume

(m³) Volume

(m³ per day) Volume

(bbl) Volume

(bbl per day) 2018 October 1,612,003 52,000 10,144,102 327,229 September 1,286,357 42,879 8,094,859 269,829 August 1,130,784 36,477 7,115,861 229,544 July 1,017,874 32,835 6,405,338 206,624 June 975,189 32,506 6,136,727 204,558 May 979,274 31,589 6,162,433 198,788 April 922,323 30,744 5,804,048 193,468 March 840,522 27,114 5,289,282 170,622 February 596,565 21,306 3,754,096 134,075 January 711,408 22,949 4,476,789 144,413 2017 December 748,489 24,145 4,710,133 151,940 November 707,046 23,568 4,449,337 148,311 October 675,768 21,799 4,252,509 137,178 September 639,449 21,315 4,023,963 134,132 August 590,833 19,059 3,718,026 119,936 July 455,925 14,707 2,869,071 92,551 June 522,049 17,402 3,285,182 109,506 May 644,920 20,804 4,058,391 130,916 April 714,633 23,821 4,497,084 149,903 March 766,789 24,735 4,825,292 155,655 February 590,415 21,086 3,715,400 132,693 January 590,534 19,049 3,716,146 119,876 2016 December 627,434 20,240 3,948,352 127,366 November 572,235 19,075 3,600,992 120,033 October 505,205 16,297 3,179,183 102,554 September 330,335 11,011 2,078,748 69,292 August 324,495 10,468 2,041,999 65,871 July 261,529 8,436 1,645,766 53,089 June 205,970 6,866 1,296,137 43,205 May 350,179 11,296 2,203,629 71,085 April 517,689 17,256 3,257,744 108,591 March 501,999 16,194 3,159,005 101,903 February 440,680 15,196 2,773,133 95,625 January 473,239 15,266 2,978,023 96,065 2015 December 525,645 16,956 3,307,811 106,704 November 487,773 16,259 3,069,483 102,316 October 821,728 26,507 5,171,018 166,807 September 763,584 25,453 4,805,128 160,171 August 526,399 16,981 3,312,554 106,857 July 409,055 13,195 2,574,123 83,036 June 382,950 12,765 2,409,850 80,328 May 405,088 13,067 2,549,160 82,231 April 420,967 14,032 2,649,088 88,303 March 580,246 18,718 3,651,407 117,787 February 469,322 16,762 2,953,378 105,478 January 663,166 21,392 4,173,206 134,620 2014 December 865,312 27,913 5,445,285 175,654 November 719,672 23,989 4,528,791 150,960 October 732,721 23,636 4,610,906 148,739 September 853,297 28,443 5,369,675 178,989 August 765,107 24,681 4,814,711 155,313 July 808,440 26,079 5,087,396 164,110 June 696,292 23,210 4,381,664 146,055 May 776,525 25,049 4,886,564 157,631 April 758,758 25,292 4,774,756 159,159 March 850,706 27,442 5,353,369 172,689 February 725,916 25,926 4,568,086 163,146 January 786,832 25,382 4,951,420 159,723 2013 December 820,562 26,470 5,163,676 166,570 November 701,526 23,384 4,414,601 147,153 October 655,222 21,136 4,123,219 133,007 September 569,699 18,990 3,585,033 119,501 August 571,439 18,434 3,595,983 115,999 July 668,280 21,557 4,205,393 135,658 June 669,779 22,326 4,214,825 140,494 May 655,162 21,134 4,122,844 132,995 April 604,793 20,160 3,805,875 126,863 March 568,840 18,350 3,579,631 115,472 February 450,965 16,106 2,837,857 101,352 January 490,932 15,837 3,089,363 99,657 2012 December 614,912 19,836 3,869,555 124,824 November 262,269 8,742 1,650,423 55,014 October 288,932 9,320 1,818,210 58,652 September 323,331 10,778 2,034,677 67,823 August 265,902 8,577 1,673,283 53,977 July 247,848 7,995 1,559,671 50,312 June 160,936 5,365 1,012,750 33,758 May 164,510 5,307 1,035,239 33,395 April 135,952 4,532 855,524 28,517 March 104,986 3,387 660,660 21,312 February 79,915 2,756 502,897 17,341 January 46,185 1,490 290,635 9,375

m³ = Cubic metres

bbl = Barrels

Notes

This table represents exports of Canadian crude oil by transportation system as the crude oil export crosses the Canadian border.

Use of other transportation routes/systems may occur before and/or after the transportation system used for export.

Crude oil includes Canadian crude oil and/or equivalent. It does not include exports of Canadian refined petroleum products.

These export figures are representative of the Board's best estimates derived from monthly export reports. To the best of our knowledge and belief, all information contained herein is accurate and reliable.

Be aware that revisions to monthly export reports are processed on an ongoing basis. Therefore, export volumes are subject to change.

For reasons of confidentiality, the export figures above are only available at an aggregate level.

Numbers last updated on 21 November 2018

Date modified: 2018-12-21