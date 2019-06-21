Log in
National Energy Board Government of Canada : Statistics - Canadian Crude Oil Exports by Rail – April 2019

06/21/2019 | 12:00pm EDT

This data is for Canadian exports only. Provincial and domestic breakdowns of this data are not available These statistics are provided in EXCEL spreadsheet format and updated every month. Data prior to 2012 is not available for confidentiality reasons. Please subscribe to our RSS Feeds to be notified when new data tables are published.

For further information, contact request.demande@neb-one.gc.ca.

Canadian Crude Oil Exports by Rail - Monthly Data (updated 20 June 2019) [EXCEL 50 KB]

Year Month Volume
(m³) 		Volume
(m³ per day) 		Volume
(bbl) 		Volume
(bbl per day)
2019 April 1,125,808 37,527 7,084,548 236,152
March 829,985 26,774 5,222,975 168,483
February 580,943 20,748 3,655,788 130,564
January 1,603,480 51,725 10,090,472 325,499
2018 December 1,742,842 56,221 10,967,456 353,789
November 1,575,116 52,504 9,911,979 330,399
October 1,661,418 53,594 10,455,066 337,260
September 1,305,572 43,519 8,215,778 273,859
August 1,153,709 37,216 7,260,124 234,198
July 1,037,545 33,469 6,529,120 210,617
June 994,033 33,134 6,255,307 208,510
May 979,178 31,586 6,161,830 198,769
April 922,323 30,744 5,804,048 193,468
March 840,522 27,114 5,289,282 170,622
February 596,565 21,306 3,754,096 134,075
January 717,684 23,151 4,516,283 145,687
2017 December 748,489 24,145 4,710,133 151,940
November 707,046 23,568 4,449,337 148,311
October 675,768 21,799 4,252,509 137,178
September 639,449 21,315 4,023,963 134,132
August 590,833 19,059 3,718,026 119,936
July 455,925 14,707 2,869,071 92,551
June 522,049 17,402 3,285,182 109,506
May 644,920 20,804 4,058,391 130,916
April 714,633 23,821 4,497,084 149,903
March 766,789 24,735 4,825,292 155,655
February 590,415 21,086 3,715,400 132,693
January 590,534 19,049 3,716,146 119,876
2016 December 627,434 20,240 3,948,352 127,366
November 572,235 19,075 3,600,992 120,033
October 505,205 16,297 3,179,183 102,554
September 330,335 11,011 2,078,748 69,292
August 324,495 10,468 2,041,999 65,871
July 261,529 8,436 1,645,766 53,089
June 205,970 6,866 1,296,137 43,205
May 350,179 11,296 2,203,629 71,085
April 517,689 17,256 3,257,744 108,591
March 501,999 16,194 3,159,005 101,903
February 440,680 15,196 2,773,133 95,625
January 473,239 15,266 2,978,023 96,065
2015 December 525,645 16,956 3,307,811 106,704
November 487,773 16,259 3,069,483 102,316
October 821,728 26,507 5,171,018 166,807
September 763,584 25,453 4,805,128 160,171
August 526,399 16,981 3,312,554 106,857
July 409,055 13,195 2,574,123 83,036
June 382,950 12,765 2,409,850 80,328
May 405,088 13,067 2,549,160 82,231
April 420,967 14,032 2,649,088 88,303
March 580,246 18,718 3,651,407 117,787
February 469,322 16,762 2,953,378 105,478
January 663,166 21,392 4,173,206 134,620
2014 December 865,312 27,913 5,445,285 175,654
November 719,672 23,989 4,528,791 150,960
October 732,721 23,636 4,610,906 148,739
September 853,297 28,443 5,369,675 178,989
August 765,107 24,681 4,814,711 155,313
July 808,440 26,079 5,087,396 164,110
June 696,292 23,210 4,381,664 146,055
May 776,525 25,049 4,886,564 157,631
April 757,772 25,259 4,768,548 158,952
March 850,706 27,442 5,353,369 172,689
February 725,916 25,926 4,568,086 163,146
January 784,705 25,313 4,938,035 159,291
2013 December 804,981 25,967 5,065,627 163,407
November 694,877 23,163 4,372,759 145,759
October 641,470 20,693 4,036,679 130,215
September 558,076 18,603 3,511,891 117,063
August 559,111 18,036 3,518,405 113,497
July 661,131 21,327 4,160,406 134,207
June 663,648 22,122 4,176,244 139,208
May 647,734 20,895 4,076,100 131,487
April 597,611 19,920 3,760,680 125,356
March 565,162 18,231 3,556,486 114,725
February 443,069 15,824 2,788,168 99,577
January 484,595 15,632 3,049,485 98,370
2012 December 614,912 19,836 3,869,555 124,824
November 262,269 8,742 1,650,423 55,014
October 288,932 9,320 1,818,210 58,652
September 323,331 10,778 2,034,677 67,823
August 265,902 8,577 1,673,283 53,977
July 247,848 7,995 1,559,671 50,312
June 160,936 5,365 1,012,750 33,758
May 164,510 5,307 1,035,239 33,395
April 135,952 4,532 855,524 28,517
March 104,986 3,387 660,660 21,312
February 79,915 2,756 502,897 17,341
January 46,185 1,490 290,635 9,375

m³ = Cubic metres
bbl = Barrels

Notes
This table represents exports of Canadian crude oil by transportation system as the crude oil export crosses the Canadian border.
Use of other transportation routes/systems may occur before and/or after the transportation system used for export.
Crude oil includes Canadian crude oil and/or equivalent. It does not include exports of Canadian refined petroleum products.

These export figures are representative of the Board's best estimates derived from monthly export reports. To the best of our knowledge and belief, all information contained herein is accurate and reliable.
Be aware that revisions to monthly export reports are processed on an ongoing basis. Therefore, export volumes are subject to change.

For reasons of confidentiality, the export figures above are only available at an aggregate level.

Numbers last updated on 21 November 2018

Date modified: 2019-06-21

Disclaimer

National Energy Board - Government of Canada published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 15:59:05 UTC
