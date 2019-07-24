|
National Energy Board Government of Canada : Statistics - Canadian Crude Oil Exports by Rail – May 2019
07/24/2019 | 01:45pm EDT
This data is for Canadian exports only. Provincial and domestic breakdowns of this data are not available These statistics are provided in EXCEL spreadsheet format and updated every month. Data prior to 2012 is not available for confidentiality reasons. Please subscribe to our RSS Feeds to be notified when new data tables are published.
For further information, contact request.demande@neb-one.gc.ca.
Canadian Crude Oil Exports by Rail - Monthly Data (updated 23 July 2019) [EXCEL 50 KB]
|
Year
|
Month
|
Volume
(m³)
|
Volume
(m³ per day)
|
Volume
(bbl)
|
Volume
(bbl per day)
|
2019
|
May
|
1,404,616
|
45,310
|
8,839,047
|
285,131
|
April
|
1,107,419
|
36,914
|
6,968,829
|
232,294
|
March
|
829,985
|
26,774
|
5,222,975
|
168,483
|
February
|
544,138
|
19,434
|
3,424,185
|
122,292
|
January
|
1,603,480
|
51,725
|
10,090,472
|
325,499
|
2018
|
December
|
1,742,842
|
56,221
|
10,967,456
|
353,789
|
November
|
1,575,177
|
52,506
|
9,912,361
|
330,412
|
October
|
1,661,418
|
53,594
|
10,455,066
|
337,260
|
September
|
1,296,306
|
43,210
|
8,157,468
|
271,916
|
August
|
1,135,114
|
36,617
|
7,143,109
|
230,423
|
July
|
1,018,990
|
32,871
|
6,412,358
|
206,850
|
June
|
966,224
|
32,207
|
6,080,312
|
202,677
|
May
|
979,134
|
31,585
|
6,161,548
|
198,760
|
April
|
903,743
|
30,125
|
5,687,127
|
189,571
|
March
|
840,522
|
27,114
|
5,289,282
|
170,622
|
February
|
596,565
|
21,306
|
3,754,096
|
134,075
|
January
|
717,684
|
23,151
|
4,516,283
|
145,687
|
2017
|
December
|
748,489
|
24,145
|
4,710,133
|
151,940
|
November
|
707,046
|
23,568
|
4,449,337
|
148,311
|
October
|
675,768
|
21,799
|
4,252,509
|
137,178
|
September
|
639,449
|
21,315
|
4,023,963
|
134,132
|
August
|
590,833
|
19,059
|
3,718,026
|
119,936
|
July
|
455,925
|
14,707
|
2,869,071
|
92,551
|
June
|
522,049
|
17,402
|
3,285,182
|
109,506
|
May
|
644,920
|
20,804
|
4,058,391
|
130,916
|
April
|
714,633
|
23,821
|
4,497,084
|
149,903
|
March
|
766,789
|
24,735
|
4,825,292
|
155,655
|
February
|
590,415
|
21,086
|
3,715,400
|
132,693
|
January
|
590,534
|
19,049
|
3,716,146
|
119,876
|
2016
|
December
|
627,434
|
20,240
|
3,948,352
|
127,366
|
November
|
572,235
|
19,074
|
3,600,992
|
120,033
|
October
|
505,205
|
16,297
|
3,179,183
|
102,554
|
September
|
330,335
|
11,011
|
2,078,748
|
69,292
|
August
|
324,495
|
10,468
|
2,041,999
|
65,871
|
July
|
261,529
|
8,436
|
1,645,766
|
53,089
|
June
|
205,970
|
6,866
|
1,296,137
|
43,205
|
May
|
350,179
|
11,296
|
2,203,629
|
71,085
|
April
|
517,689
|
17,256
|
3,257,744
|
108,591
|
March
|
501,999
|
16,194
|
3,159,005
|
101,903
|
February
|
440,680
|
15,196
|
2,773,133
|
95,625
|
January
|
473,239
|
15,266
|
2,978,023
|
96,065
|
2015
|
December
|
525,645
|
16,956
|
3,307,811
|
106,704
|
November
|
487,773
|
16,259
|
3,069,483
|
102,316
|
October
|
821,728
|
26,507
|
5,171,018
|
166,807
|
September
|
763,584
|
25,453
|
4,805,128
|
160,171
|
August
|
526,399
|
16,981
|
3,312,554
|
106,857
|
July
|
409,055
|
13,195
|
2,574,123
|
83,036
|
June
|
382,950
|
12,765
|
2,409,850
|
80,328
|
May
|
405,088
|
13,067
|
2,549,160
|
82,231
|
April
|
420,967
|
14,032
|
2,649,088
|
88,303
|
March
|
580,246
|
18,718
|
3,651,407
|
117,787
|
February
|
469,322
|
16,762
|
2,953,378
|
105,478
|
January
|
663,166
|
21,392
|
4,173,206
|
134,620
|
2014
|
December
|
865,312
|
27,913
|
5,445,285
|
175,654
|
November
|
719,672
|
23,989
|
4,528,791
|
150,960
|
October
|
732,721
|
23,636
|
4,610,906
|
148,739
|
September
|
853,297
|
28,443
|
5,369,675
|
178,989
|
August
|
765,107
|
24,681
|
4,814,711
|
155,313
|
July
|
808,440
|
26,079
|
5,087,396
|
164,110
|
June
|
696,292
|
23,210
|
4,381,664
|
146,055
|
May
|
776,525
|
25,049
|
4,886,564
|
157,631
|
April
|
757,772
|
25,259
|
4,768,548
|
158,952
|
March
|
850,706
|
27,442
|
5,353,369
|
172,689
|
February
|
725,916
|
25,926
|
4,568,086
|
163,146
|
January
|
784,705
|
25,313
|
4,938,035
|
159,291
|
2013
|
December
|
804,981
|
25,967
|
5,065,627
|
163,407
|
November
|
694,877
|
23,163
|
4,372,759
|
145,759
|
October
|
641,470
|
20,693
|
4,036,679
|
130,215
|
September
|
558,076
|
18,603
|
3,511,891
|
117,063
|
August
|
559,111
|
18,036
|
3,518,405
|
113,497
|
July
|
661,131
|
21,327
|
4,160,406
|
134,207
|
June
|
663,648
|
22,122
|
4,176,244
|
139,208
|
May
|
647,734
|
20,895
|
4,076,100
|
131,487
|
April
|
597,611
|
19,920
|
3,760,680
|
125,356
|
March
|
565,162
|
18,231
|
3,556,486
|
114,725
|
February
|
443,069
|
15,824
|
2,788,168
|
99,577
|
January
|
484,595
|
15,632
|
3,049,485
|
98,370
|
2012
|
December
|
614,912
|
19,836
|
3,869,555
|
124,824
|
November
|
262,269
|
8,742
|
1,650,423
|
55,014
|
October
|
288,932
|
9,320
|
1,818,210
|
58,652
|
September
|
323,331
|
10,778
|
2,034,677
|
67,823
|
August
|
265,902
|
8,577
|
1,673,283
|
53,977
|
July
|
247,848
|
7,995
|
1,559,671
|
50,312
|
June
|
160,936
|
5,365
|
1,012,750
|
33,758
|
May
|
164,510
|
5,307
|
1,035,239
|
33,395
|
April
|
135,952
|
4,532
|
855,524
|
28,517
|
March
|
104,986
|
3,387
|
660,660
|
21,312
|
February
|
79,915
|
2,756
|
502,897
|
17,341
|
January
|
46,185
|
1,490
|
290,635
|
9,375
m³ = Cubic metres
bbl = Barrels
Notes
This table represents exports of Canadian crude oil by transportation system as the crude oil export crosses the Canadian border.
Use of other transportation routes/systems may occur before and/or after the transportation system used for export.
Crude oil includes Canadian crude oil and/or equivalent. It does not include exports of Canadian refined petroleum products.
These export figures are representative of the Board's best estimates derived from monthly export reports. To the best of our knowledge and belief, all information contained herein is accurate and reliable.
Be aware that revisions to monthly export reports are processed on an ongoing basis. Therefore, export volumes are subject to change.
For reasons of confidentiality, the export figures above are only available at an aggregate level.
Numbers last updated on 21 November 2018
Date modified: 2019-07-24
Disclaimer
National Energy Board - Government of Canada published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 17:44:07 UTC
|
|