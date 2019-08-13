National Energy Board Government of Canada : Statistics - Commodity Prices for July 2019 and Trade Volumes for May 2019

The prices for each commodity in Canada track U.S. benchmark prices, with differences primarily related to the cost of transportation and regional supply and demand dynamics. Crude oil and propane prices are generally quoted in U.S. dollars, whereas natural gas and electricity prices are often quoted in Canadian dollars due to their higher proportion of domestic retail sales. Changes in the exchange rate affect revenue received for exports (or the cost of imports). The table below shows Canadian and U.S. benchmark prices, with recent month-to-month and year-over-year comparisons.

Commodity Price Update 2019 2018 July June YTD avg. July June Avg. Exchange Rate Canadian $ / U.S. $ 1.31 1.33 1.33 1.31 1.31 1.30 Crude Oil Prices

(US$/bbl) West Texas Intermediate 57.36 54.66 57.31 70.98 67.87 65.08 Brent 63.92 64.22 65.74 74.25 74.40 71.24 Western Canadian Select 41.46 41.20 44.14 52.83 52.10 38.46 Natural Gas Prices

(CA$/GJ) Henry Hub 2.87 2.95 3.43 3.49 3.65 3.71 Alberta NIT 1.25 0.52 1.66 1.19 1.11 1.44 Dawn, ON 2.68 2.72 3.24 3.46 3.45 3.71 Station 2, Westcoast Spectra, BC 0.68 0.48 0.87 1.33 1.08 1.22 Propane Prices

(US cents per gallon) Edmonton 33.3 32.4 38.7 45.7 43.4 49.0 Sarnia 59.1 54.8 72.1 83.9 83.6 91.4 Mont Belvieu 44.7 42.6 60.1 93.0 88.7 86.7 Conway 35.7 38.5 53.3 63.1 68.1 71.2 Electricity Prices

(CA$/MW.h) Alberta (AESO On-Peak) 46.92 66.68 71.29 72.84 82.77 59.06 Ontario (IESO On-Peak) 25.53 9.12 22.39 36.27 21.49 28.41 Ontario (IESO On-Peak + Global Adjustment) 114.07 156.84 125.91 113.64 140.45 119.93

Sources:Exchange Rate: Bank of Canada; Crude Oil Prices: Alberta Department of Energy, Daily Oil Bulletin, EIA. Natural Gas Prices: NGX, Platts Gas Daily; Propane Prices: Butane-Propane News; Electricity Prices: IESO, AESO.

Note: Visit the NEB Energy Conversion Tables for unit conversions. E = Estimate

Canada is a net exporter of crude oil, natural gas, propane and electricity. The NEB regulates the exports of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas, NGLs and electricity. The NEB also regulates natural gas imports and collects statistics for electricity imports. The table below shows these commodity exports and imports, with recent month-to-month and year-over-year comparisons.

Trade Volumes Update 2019 2018 May April YTD avg. May April Avg. Crude Oil

Volumes (Mb/d) Exports 3,777 3,791 3,714 3,623 3,574 3,557 Refined Petroleum

Products

Volumes (Mb/d) Exports 362 277 300 238 295 267 Natural Gas

Volumes (Bcf/d) Exports 6.80 6.93 9.10 7.51 8.10 7.76 Imports 2.07 2.19 2.77 1.25 2.04 2.20 Net Exports 4.73 4.74 6.33 6.26 6.06 5.56 Propane

Volumes (Mb/d) Exports 153 150 192 173 143 153 Butanes

Volumes (Mb/d) Exports 58 56 63 35 49 48 Electricity

(GW.h/month) Exports 4,497 3,822 4,523 5,367 4,291 5,121 Imports 1,246 1,452 1,223 1,098 1,468 1,100 Net Exports 3,251 2,370 3,300 4,270 2,823 4,022