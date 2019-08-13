Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

National Energy Board Government of Canada : Statistics - Commodity Prices for July 2019 and Trade Volumes for May 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

The prices for each commodity in Canada track U.S. benchmark prices, with differences primarily related to the cost of transportation and regional supply and demand dynamics. Crude oil and propane prices are generally quoted in U.S. dollars, whereas natural gas and electricity prices are often quoted in Canadian dollars due to their higher proportion of domestic retail sales. Changes in the exchange rate affect revenue received for exports (or the cost of imports). The table below shows Canadian and U.S. benchmark prices, with recent month-to-month and year-over-year comparisons.

Commodity Price Update
2019 2018
July June YTD avg. July June Avg.
Exchange Rate Canadian $ / U.S. $ 1.31 1.33 1.33 1.31 1.31 1.30
Crude Oil Prices
(US$/bbl) 		West Texas Intermediate 57.36 54.66 57.31 70.98 67.87 65.08
Brent 63.92 64.22 65.74 74.25 74.40 71.24
Western Canadian Select 41.46 41.20 44.14 52.83 52.10 38.46
Natural Gas Prices
(CA$/GJ) 		Henry Hub 2.87 2.95 3.43 3.49 3.65 3.71
Alberta NIT 1.25 0.52 1.66 1.19 1.11 1.44
Dawn, ON 2.68 2.72 3.24 3.46 3.45 3.71
Station 2, Westcoast Spectra, BC 0.68 0.48 0.87 1.33 1.08 1.22
Propane Prices
(US cents per gallon) 		Edmonton 33.3 32.4 38.7 45.7 43.4 49.0
Sarnia 59.1 54.8 72.1 83.9 83.6 91.4
Mont Belvieu 44.7 42.6 60.1 93.0 88.7 86.7
Conway 35.7 38.5 53.3 63.1 68.1 71.2
Electricity Prices
(CA$/MW.h) 		Alberta (AESO On-Peak) 46.92 66.68 71.29 72.84 82.77 59.06
Ontario (IESO On-Peak) 25.53 9.12 22.39 36.27 21.49 28.41
Ontario (IESO On-Peak + Global Adjustment) 114.07 156.84 125.91 113.64 140.45 119.93

Sources:Exchange Rate: Bank of Canada; Crude Oil Prices: Alberta Department of Energy, Daily Oil Bulletin, EIA. Natural Gas Prices: NGX, Platts Gas Daily; Propane Prices: Butane-Propane News; Electricity Prices: IESO, AESO.

Note: Visit the NEB Energy Conversion Tables for unit conversions. E = Estimate



Canada is a net exporter of crude oil, natural gas, propane and electricity. The NEB regulates the exports of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas, NGLs and electricity. The NEB also regulates natural gas imports and collects statistics for electricity imports. The table below shows these commodity exports and imports, with recent month-to-month and year-over-year comparisons.

Trade Volumes Update
2019 2018
May April YTD avg. May April Avg.
Crude Oil
Volumes (Mb/d) 		Exports 3,777 3,791 3,714 3,623 3,574 3,557
Refined Petroleum
Products
Volumes (Mb/d) 		Exports 362 277 300 238 295 267
Natural Gas
Volumes (Bcf/d) 		Exports 6.80 6.93 9.10 7.51 8.10 7.76
Imports 2.07 2.19 2.77 1.25 2.04 2.20
Net Exports 4.73 4.74 6.33 6.26 6.06 5.56
Propane
Volumes (Mb/d) 		Exports 153 150 192 173 143 153
Butanes
Volumes (Mb/d) 		Exports 58 56 63 35 49 48
Electricity
(GW.h/month) 		Exports 4,497 3,822 4,523 5,367 4,291 5,121
Imports 1,246 1,452 1,223 1,098 1,468 1,100
Net Exports 3,251 2,370 3,300 4,270 2,823 4,022

Sources: National Energy Board, Commodity Tracking System data

Note: Refined petroleum products includes non-confidential categories only, such as motor gasoline, middle distillate, and heavy fuel oil. Recent and historical trade statistics are available from the Commodity Tracking System (crude oil, natural gas, and electricity) and the volume and price queries (natural gas liquids).

Visit the NEB Energy Conversion Tables for unit conversions.



Disclaimer

National Energy Board - Government of Canada published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 16:11:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:22pPM Johnson says most important trade deal is with the EU
RE
12:22pVIRGINIA OFFICE OF ATTORNEY GENERAL : August 13, 2019 - Herring Files Suit to Block Trump Administration's Dirty Power Rule
PU
12:12pCITY OF MURPHY TX : Maize Days set for 11th annual festival on Sept. 28
PU
12:12pNATIONAL ENERGY BOARD GOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Statistics - Commodity Prices for July 2019 and Trade Volumes for May 2019
PU
12:12pTrump says Christmas shopping was factor in tariff decision
RE
12:10pOklahoma Soccer Association Scores New Technology Partnership with TeamSnap
SE
12:10pU.S. Retreats on Chinese Tariff Threats, Stocks Soar
DJ
12:07pAAFA AMERICAN APPAREL AND FOOTWEAR ASSOCIATION : Welcomes Temporary Delay in Some Tariffs Blasts Imposition of Others
PU
12:02pSYNGENTA : YOOM purple tomato sensation attracts new customers
PU
11:59aBoeing deliveries fall 38% in the first seven months of 2019
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
2PLUS500 LTD : Plus500 shares jump on buyback, new customer additions
3AAREAL BANK : AAREAL BANK GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK IN THE SECOND QUARTER: net interest income remains stable whi..
4HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Cuts Full-Year Growth Outlook; 2Q Earnings Fell
5RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: Google's jobs search draws antitrust complaints from rivals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group