National Energy Board Government of Canada : Statistics - Commodity Prices for September 2019 and Trade Volumes for July 2019

10/16/2019 | 03:04pm EDT

The prices for each commodity in Canada track U.S. benchmark prices, with differences primarily related to the cost of transportation and regional supply and demand dynamics. Crude oil and propane prices are generally quoted in U.S. dollars, whereas natural gas and electricity prices are often quoted in Canadian dollars due to their higher proportion of domestic retail sales. Changes in the exchange rate affect revenue received for exports (or the cost of imports). The table below shows Canadian and U.S. benchmark prices, with recent month-to-month and year-over-year comparisons.

Commodity Price Update
2019 2018
September August 2019 Avg. September August 2018 Avg.
Exchange Rate Canadian $ / U.S. $ 1.32 1.33 1.33 1.30 1.30 1.30
Crude Oil Prices
(US$/bbl) 		West Texas Intermediate 57.03 54.81 57.00 70.23 68.06 65.08
Brent 62.92 59.04 64.68 78.89 72.53 71.24
Western Canadian Select 44.35 42.49 43.98 40.37 48.55 38.46
Natural Gas Prices
(CA$/GJ) 		Henry Hub 3.16 2.74 3.25 3.65 3.63 3.71
Alberta NIT 0.68 0.84 1.47 1.34 0.92 1.44
Dawn, ON 2.70 2.57 3.11 3.62 3.75 3.71
Station 2, Westcoast Spectra, BC 0.55 0.74 0.82 1.32 1.07 1.22
Propane Prices
(US cents per gallon) 		Edmonton 33.9 32.0 36.8 45.6 48.7 49.0
Sarnia 56.3 53.7 66.9 97.6 88.9 91.4
Mont Belvieu 44.8 41.9 54.7 104.8 96.2 86.7
Conway 39.0 34.0 47.6 78.0 76.0 71.2
Electricity Prices
(CA$/MW.h) 		Alberta (AESO On-Peak) 65.37 52.53 68.54 37.75 86.86 59.06
Ontario (IESO On-Peak) 18.88 20.76 21.82 32.03 35.72 28.41
Ontario (IESO On-Peak + Global Adjustment) 141.51 146.83 130.85 117.87 110.62 119.93

Sources:Exchange Rate: Bank of Canada; Crude Oil Prices: Alberta Department of Energy, Daily Oil Bulletin, EIA. Natural Gas Prices: NGX, Platts Gas Daily; Propane Prices: Butane-Propane News; Electricity Prices: IESO, AESO.

Note: Visit the NEB Energy Conversion Tables for unit conversions. E = Estimate



Canada is a net exporter of crude oil, natural gas, propane and electricity. The NEB regulates the exports of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas, NGLs and electricity. The NEB also regulates natural gas imports and collects statistics for electricity imports. The table below shows these commodity exports and imports, with recent month-to-month and year-over-year comparisons.

Trade Volumes Update
2019 2018
July June Avg. July June Avg.
Crude Oil
Volumes (Mb/d) 		Exports 4,002 3,788 3,748 3,682 3,579 3,557
Refined Petroleum
Products
Volumes (Mb/d) 		Exports 307 333 304 302 250 267
Natural Gas
Volumes (Bcf/d) 		Exports 7.55 6.8 7.55 8.08 7.59 7.76
Imports 2.1 1.9 2.27 1.82 1.64 2.2
Net Exports 5.45 4.9 5.28 6.26 5.95 5.56
Propane
Volumes (Mb/d) 		Exports 183 183 189 117 125 153
Butanes
Volumes (Mb/d) 		Exports 52 52 60 41 30 48
Electricity
(GW.h/month) 		Exports 6,226 4,870 4,767 6,542 5,442 5,121
Imports 1,353 968 1,242 676 1,008 1,100
Net Exports 4,873 3,903 3,525 5,866 4,434 4,022

Sources: National Energy Board, Commodity Tracking System data

Note: Refined petroleum products includes non-confidential categories only, such as motor gasoline, middle distillate, and heavy fuel oil. Recent and historical trade statistics are available from the Commodity Tracking System (crude oil, natural gas, and electricity) and the volume and price queries (natural gas liquids).

Visit the NEB Energy Conversion Tables for unit conversions.



Disclaimer

National Energy Board - Government of Canada published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 19:03:03 UTC
