National Energy Board Government of Canada : Statistics - Commodity Prices for September 2019 and Trade Volumes for July 2019

The prices for each commodity in Canada track U.S. benchmark prices, with differences primarily related to the cost of transportation and regional supply and demand dynamics. Crude oil and propane prices are generally quoted in U.S. dollars, whereas natural gas and electricity prices are often quoted in Canadian dollars due to their higher proportion of domestic retail sales. Changes in the exchange rate affect revenue received for exports (or the cost of imports). The table below shows Canadian and U.S. benchmark prices, with recent month-to-month and year-over-year comparisons.
|
Commodity Price Update
|
2019
|
2018
|
September
|
August
|
2019 Avg.
|
September
|
August
|
2018 Avg.
|
Exchange Rate
|
Canadian $ / U.S. $
|
1.32
|
1.33
|
1.33
|
1.30
|
1.30
|
1.30
|
Crude Oil Prices
(US$/bbl)
|
West Texas Intermediate
|
57.03
|
54.81
|
57.00
|
70.23
|
68.06
|
65.08
|
Brent
|
62.92
|
59.04
|
64.68
|
78.89
|
72.53
|
71.24
|
Western Canadian Select
|
44.35
|
42.49
|
43.98
|
40.37
|
48.55
|
38.46
|
Natural Gas Prices
(CA$/GJ)
|
Henry Hub
|
3.16
|
2.74
|
3.25
|
3.65
|
3.63
|
3.71
|
Alberta NIT
|
0.68
|
0.84
|
1.47
|
1.34
|
0.92
|
1.44
|
Dawn, ON
|
2.70
|
2.57
|
3.11
|
3.62
|
3.75
|
3.71
|
Station 2, Westcoast Spectra, BC
|
0.55
|
0.74
|
0.82
|
1.32
|
1.07
|
1.22
|
Propane Prices
(US cents per gallon)
|
Edmonton
|
33.9
|
32.0
|
36.8
|
45.6
|
48.7
|
49.0
|
Sarnia
|
56.3
|
53.7
|
66.9
|
97.6
|
88.9
|
91.4
|
Mont Belvieu
|
44.8
|
41.9
|
54.7
|
104.8
|
96.2
|
86.7
|
Conway
|
39.0
|
34.0
|
47.6
|
78.0
|
76.0
|
71.2
|
Electricity Prices
(CA$/MW.h)
|
Alberta (AESO On-Peak)
|
65.37
|
52.53
|
68.54
|
37.75
|
86.86
|
59.06
|
Ontario (IESO On-Peak)
|
18.88
|
20.76
|
21.82
|
32.03
|
35.72
|
28.41
|
Ontario (IESO On-Peak + Global Adjustment)
|
141.51
|
146.83
|
130.85
|
117.87
|
110.62
|
119.93
Sources:Exchange Rate: Bank of Canada; Crude Oil Prices: Alberta Department of Energy, Daily Oil Bulletin, EIA. Natural Gas Prices: NGX, Platts Gas Daily; Propane Prices: Butane-Propane News; Electricity Prices: IESO, AESO.
Note: Visit the NEB Energy Conversion Tables for unit conversions. E = Estimate
Canada is a net exporter of crude oil, natural gas, propane and electricity. The NEB regulates the exports of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas, NGLs and electricity. The NEB also regulates natural gas imports and collects statistics for electricity imports. The table below shows these commodity exports and imports, with recent month-to-month and year-over-year comparisons.
|
Trade Volumes Update
|
2019
|
2018
|
July
|
June
|
Avg.
|
July
|
June
|
Avg.
|
Crude Oil
Volumes (Mb/d)
|
Exports
|
4,002
|
3,788
|
3,748
|
3,682
|
3,579
|
3,557
|
Refined Petroleum
Products
Volumes (Mb/d)
|
Exports
|
307
|
333
|
304
|
302
|
250
|
267
|
Natural Gas
Volumes (Bcf/d)
|
Exports
|
7.55
|
6.8
|
7.55
|
8.08
|
7.59
|
7.76
|
Imports
|
2.1
|
1.9
|
2.27
|
1.82
|
1.64
|
2.2
|
Net Exports
|
5.45
|
4.9
|
5.28
|
6.26
|
5.95
|
5.56
|
Propane
Volumes (Mb/d)
|
Exports
|
183
|
183
|
189
|
117
|
125
|
153
|
Butanes
Volumes (Mb/d)
|
Exports
|
52
|
52
|
60
|
41
|
30
|
48
|
Electricity
(GW.h/month)
|
Exports
|
6,226
|
4,870
|
4,767
|
6,542
|
5,442
|
5,121
|
Imports
|
1,353
|
968
|
1,242
|
676
|
1,008
|
1,100
|
Net Exports
|
4,873
|
3,903
|
3,525
|
5,866
|
4,434
|
4,022
Sources: National Energy Board, Commodity Tracking System data
Note: Refined petroleum products includes non-confidential categories only, such as motor gasoline, middle distillate, and heavy fuel oil. Recent and historical trade statistics are available from the Commodity Tracking System (crude oil, natural gas, and electricity) and the volume and price queries (natural gas liquids).
Visit the NEB Energy Conversion Tables for unit conversions.
