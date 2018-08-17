Log in
National Energy Board Government of Canada : Statistics - Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Underground Inventories in Canada – August 2018

08/17/2018 | 11:26pm CEST

Please note: as of April 2018, the NEB has changed the format of its LPG underground inventory statistics. In addition to the previous annual summary, the monthly download now provides historical inventory data from 2000 to the present. A graphical representation of regional propane and butane inventories is now displayed in an interactive format.

For further information, please contact: request-demande@neb-one.gc.ca

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Underground Inventories in Canada
All volumes reported on the first of each month.

Propane

Butanes

ARCHIVED - Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Statistics

Date modified: 2018-08-17

Disclaimer

National Energy Board - Government of Canada published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 21:25:02 UTC
