National Energy Board Government of Canada : Statistics - Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Underground Inventories in Canada – March 2019

Please note: as of April 2018, the NEB has changed the format of its LPG underground inventory statistics. In addition to the previous annual summary, the monthly download now provides historical inventory data from 2000 to the present. A graphical representation of regional propane and butane inventories is now displayed in an interactive format.

For further information, please contact: request-demande@neb-one.gc.ca

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Underground Inventories in Canada

All volumes reported on the first of each month.

Propane

Butanes

ARCHIVED - Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Statistics

Date modified: 2019-03-13