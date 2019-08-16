Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

National Energy Board Government of Canada : Statistics - Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Underground Inventories in Canada – August 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 06:42am EDT

Please note: as of April 2018, the NEB has changed the format of its LPG underground inventory statistics. In addition to the previous annual summary, the monthly download now provides historical inventory data from 2000 to the present. A graphical representation of regional propane and butane inventories is now displayed in an interactive format.

For further information, please contact: request-demande@neb-one.gc.ca

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Underground Inventories in Canada
All volumes reported on the first of each month.

Propane

Butanes

ARCHIVED - Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Statistics

Date modified: 2019-08-16

Disclaimer

National Energy Board - Government of Canada published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 10:41:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:30aOPEC sees bearish oil outlook for rest of 2019, points to 2020 surplus
RE
07:27aTo spur consumption, China preps plan to boost disposable income by 2020
RE
07:24aTo spur consumption, China preps plan to boost disposable income by 2020
RE
07:17aStocks gain on stimulus hopes but still head for third losing week
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:12aBid for Inter Pipeline highlights Canada's oil sector bright spot
RE
07:12aCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Volume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
07:09aStocks gain on stimulus hopes but still head for third losing week
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
2KAZ MINERALS PLC : KAZ MINERALS : hit by copper rout as shares spiral
3EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Notifiable trading
4SOLGOLD PLC : SOLGOLD : Full Year Results and MD&A
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA AND THE $15 BILLION QUESTION: Amid Hong Kong's protests, when to list?

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group