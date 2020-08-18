Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

National Energy Board Government of Canada : Statistics - Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Underground Inventories in Canada – August 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Please note: as of April 2018, the NEB (now the CER) has changed the format of its LPG underground inventory statistics. In addition to the previous annual summary, the monthly download now provides historical inventory data from 2000 to the present. A graphical representation of regional propane and butane inventories is now displayed in an interactive format.

For further information, please contact: request-demande@cer-rec.gc.ca

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Underground Inventories in Canada
All volumes reported on the first of each month.

Propane

Butanes

ARCHIVED - Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Statistics

Date modified: 2020-08-18

Disclaimer

National Energy Board - Government of Canada published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 19:00:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:40pDollar falls to 27-month low as U.S. stocks hit record highs
RE
03:30pUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : Southeast European Customers Take Part in Virtual Roundtable Organized by USSEC, FAS
PU
03:28pC$ nears seven-month high; market awaits policy clues from new finance minister
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:09pCitigroup wins court order against Brigade Capital Management in Revlon loan dispute
RE
03:09pU.s. district judge jesse furman says he will decide later whether to preliminarily require brigade to repay citigroup $174.7 million, a sum the bank said it had transferred by mistake
RE
03:08pStocks rally on new U.S. highs, dollar at 2-year low
RE
03:06pU.s. judge grants citigroup a temporary restraining order against brigade capital management in dispute over revlon loan repayment -- court order
RE
03:06pBANK OF JAMAICA : Market Notice - Bank of Jamaica B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation - Recipients
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Tech-fueled 'everything's awesome' rally looks unstoppable
2PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : No Rotating Power Outages Needed Tonight in PG&E's Service Area
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Sweden rejects credit guarantee for struggling Norwegian A..
4MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Britain's M&S to cut 7,000 jobs in latest blow to retail sector
5CAPITA PLC : Capita's turnaround plan derailed by pandemic after first-half loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group