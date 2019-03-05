National Enquirer Live : coming to Branson and Pigeon Forge

National Enquirer, the crown jewel of America’s supermarket tabloid read by millions, is coming to Branson, Mo. and Pigeon Forge, Tenn. this summer in the form of two new, interactive family attractions – National Enquirer Live.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005884/en/

Branson and Pigeon Forge will have new $25 million National Enquirer Live attractions this summer. (Photo: Business Wire)

The sensational tabloid magazine at the center of some of the most exciting untold stories of the past 100 years – from O.J. Simpson to John Edwards to President Donald Trump and Jeff Bezos – will bring its most famous and controversial stories to life because Enquiring Minds Want to Know!

The two new National Enquirer Live attractions represent a $25 million combined investment in Pigeon Forge and Branson and will create more than 100 new jobs (50 at each location by the time the attractions open) according to FrontPage Attractions, the company behind National Enquirer Live.

National Enquirer Live will deliver the story behind the story of the tabloid that created an industry. From being the first on the scene, having the first news helicopter in the sky, and being the first in the supermarket, they will continue that history as the first tabloid with an immersive museum attraction. Visitors of all ages will explore new National Enquirer exclusives on the stories that changed the course of history. Dive into the JFK conspiracy, get the scoop on the British Royal Family, explore the biggest crimes of the past century and experience the life of celebrities in Hollywood.

Robin Turner, a partner in FrontPage Attractions, said, “People have shown that for nearly 100 years, they just can’t get enough of the storytelling in the National Enquirer - they know what their readers want - and we’re excited to take those stories off the page and bring them to life.”

Turner said, “National Enquirer Live in Pigeon Forge will open this May and the Branson location will open shortly after.”

FrontPage Attractions includes Turner and partners Bill Sims and Steve Nichols. All three have long histories in the Orlando, Branson, Pigeon Forge, Myrtle Beach and Virginia Beach tourism markets. Turner is co-founder of WonderWorks, an edutainment attraction that operates in Pigeon Forge, Orlando, Panama City Beach, Myrtle Beach and Syracuse. Turner started his career with Disney Entertainment. Sims is a former Chairman of the Board of the most prestigious and largest trade association in the world, the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA).

In Pigeon Forge, the new 20,000 square-foot National Enquirer Live will be located at 2115 Parkway. The new 30,000 square-foot Branson location is at 3115 W 76 Country Blvd.

FrontPage Attractions is currently exploring other possible new attractions and expansions based on the National Enquirer Live model. Turner says, “It is entirely conceivable that other major media outlets could be brought to life in a similar manner. We would welcome these discussions as we continue to expand our Entertainment company.”

For more information, visit www.NationalEnquirerLive.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005884/en/