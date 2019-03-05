National Enquirer Live : coming to Branson and Pigeon Forge

National Enquirer, the crown jewel of America’s supermarket tabloid read
by millions, is coming to Branson, Mo. and Pigeon Forge, Tenn. this
summer in the form of two new, interactive family attractions – National
Enquirer Live.
Branson and Pigeon Forge will have new $25 million National Enquirer Live attractions this summer. (Photo: Business Wire)
The sensational tabloid magazine at the center of some of the most
exciting untold stories of the past 100 years – from O.J. Simpson to
John Edwards to President Donald Trump and Jeff Bezos – will bring its
most famous and controversial stories to life because Enquiring Minds
Want to Know!
The two new National Enquirer Live attractions represent a $25
million combined investment in Pigeon Forge and Branson and will create
more than 100 new jobs (50 at each location by the time the attractions
open) according to FrontPage Attractions, the company behind National
Enquirer Live.
National Enquirer Live will deliver the story behind the story of
the tabloid that created an industry. From being the first on the scene,
having the first news helicopter in the sky, and being the first in the
supermarket, they will continue that history as the first tabloid with
an immersive museum attraction. Visitors of all ages will explore new
National Enquirer exclusives on the stories that changed the course of
history. Dive into the JFK conspiracy, get the scoop on the British
Royal Family, explore the biggest crimes of the past century and
experience the life of celebrities in Hollywood.
Robin Turner, a partner in FrontPage Attractions, said, “People have
shown that for nearly 100 years, they just can’t get enough of the
storytelling in the National Enquirer - they know what their readers
want - and we’re excited to take those stories off the page and bring
them to life.”
Turner said, “National Enquirer Live in Pigeon Forge will open
this May and the Branson location will open shortly after.”
FrontPage Attractions includes Turner and partners Bill Sims and Steve
Nichols. All three have long histories in the Orlando, Branson, Pigeon
Forge, Myrtle Beach and Virginia Beach tourism markets. Turner is
co-founder of WonderWorks, an edutainment attraction that operates in
Pigeon Forge, Orlando, Panama City Beach, Myrtle Beach and Syracuse.
Turner started his career with Disney Entertainment. Sims is a former
Chairman of the Board of the most prestigious and largest trade
association in the world, the International Association of Amusement
Parks and Attractions (IAAPA).
In Pigeon Forge, the new 20,000 square-foot National Enquirer Live
will be located at 2115 Parkway. The new 30,000 square-foot Branson
location is at 3115 W 76 Country Blvd.
FrontPage Attractions is currently exploring other possible new
attractions and expansions based on the National Enquirer Live
model. Turner says, “It is entirely conceivable that other major media
outlets could be brought to life in a similar manner. We would welcome
these discussions as we continue to expand our Entertainment company.”
For more information, visit www.NationalEnquirerLive.com.
