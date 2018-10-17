National Farmers' Union of Scotland : Agricultural Vehicle Workshop to be Held in Castle Douglas Next Week

Licensing, tyres, maintenance, brakes, load security all on the agenda

Members have the opportunity to learn about keeping their agricultural vehicles fit for purpose and road legal as part of two workshops coming to Castle Douglas next week.

NFU Scotland, in conjunction with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) and Police Scotland, are hosting the workshops on Tuesday 23 October. The event follows on from a series of similar workshops held throughout the country over the last few years and inform farmers about the rules and regulations of using the road with agricultural vehicles.

Hosted at the Barstobrick Visitors Centre, Castle Douglas, this latest event will cover a range of topics, including: licensing regulations, load security, weights, coupling, brakes, lighting and marking, tyres and general vehicle maintenance and road behaviours.

The event consists of two half day workshops and attendees can choose to either go on the morning, 9am to 12pm, or afternoon session, 1pm to 4pm. The event is free for NFU Scotland members and is £50 for non-members.

As well as looking at road legality, representatives from The Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime (SPARC) will also be in attendance and focus on crime prevention. There will be opportunities throughout the day to speak with them.

Jamie Smart, NFU Scotland Legal and Technical Chairman, said: 'These events are a great opportunity for farmers and crofters to get up-to-date information on any rule changes that could affect them and how they run their businesses.

'Vehicle legislation can be a complicated issue, so it is always good to get a refresher for those who regularly use agriculture vehicles on the road. These workshops are the ideal opportunity for members to hear from the experts, ask questions and find out more information about certain transportation issues that are legally important.

'Transport is key to farmers and crofters and it is important that they have the skills and knowledge to comply with the law. I would encourage anyone in our industry to come along to one of the sessions.'

The agricultural vehicles workshops will be held on Tuesday 23 October at the Barstobrick Visitors Centre, Castle Douglas. The event is free to members, and costs £50 to non-members. There will be two sessions to attend, with lunch served from 12pm to 1pm: Morning session - 9am to 12pm Afternoon session - 1pm to 4pm





To book a place call 0131 472 4000.

Contact Douglas Ross on 0131 472 4059