National Farmers' Union of Scotland : Andrew McCornick Re-Elected President of NFU Scotland

Vice Presidential posts go to Martin Kennedy and Charlie Adam after vote

Dumfriesshire farmer Andrew McCornick has been re-elected unchallenged to the position of President of NFU Scotland.

Having already led the Union for two years, Mr McCornick will now hold office for a further two years by which time he will have served the maximum allowed under the constitution of two two-year terms.

After a keenly fought election, the vote for the two Vice Presidential posts saw Perthshire farmer Martin Kennedy re-elected to serve alongside Charlie Adam from Aberdeenshire, currently Livestock Committee chairman. The unsuccessful Vice-Presidential candidate was Ian Sands from Perthshire, who is chair of the Union's Combinable Crops committee.

Under the terms of the constitution, Mr Kennedy, as a serving Vice President, will be seeking re-election next year, having already served as VP for two years. Mr Adam, being elected to the position of Vice President for the first time, will initially serve for two years before the post reverts to an annual election.

After the election, NFU Scotland's President Mr McCornick commented: 'There are difficult and challenging times ahead but Martin, Charlie and I have been given a clear mandate by members to represent them and we are honoured to carry their message forward.

'Throughout the protracted and frustrating Brexit process, NFUS has been crystal clear about its priorities and through our 'Steps to Change' work we have mapped out our thoughts on a new agricultural policy for Scotland. I believe we have a top table team, who, backed by the members, staff and secretaries have the vision to deliver on that.

'Those who choose to seek office and represent fellow members in any capacity undertake a huge commitment and although missing out, I congratulate Ian for the part he played in a hard-fought campaign and the outstanding work he does in representing his sector.'

The elections took place at the Union's council meeting at the Radisson Blu Hotel today (Friday 8 February).



The Union's AGM, conference and annual dinner was staged at the same venue the day before (Thursday 7 February).

Andrew McCornick, Barnbackle, Lochfoot, Dumfries - Andrew, who is married with three sons and a daughter, was born and brought up on a dairy farm in Wigtown. Andrew and wife Janice farm their 230+ ha unit with 160 suckler cows and 600 breeding ewes with a small herd of pedigree Charolais cattle. Andrew's sons farm a tenanted unit in East Ayrshire which provides replacement breeding stock for Barnbackle. For as long as Andrew can remember, he has been a member of the Union, and got more involved when the consultation for Nithsdale NVZ came out. From there he went onto become vice chairman of the Dumfries branch, and then onto his previous role of Regional Board Chairman for Dumfries and Galloway. He also sat on the LFASS committee. Andrew was elected Vice President in February 2015 and President in 2017.

Martin Kennedy, Lurgan Farm, Edradynate, Aberfeldy - Martin is a tenant farmer in Highland Perthshire and farms with his wife Jane and three daughters, Jillian, Katrina and Yvonne. They have 600 ewes and 60 cows on the farm rising from 800ft to over 2,500ft. Martin served two years as Highland Perthshire branch chairman, before representing East Central region on the LFA committee in 2009. Martin then went on to be vice chairman then chaired the committee for three years. He has served as Vice President of NFUS for almost two years.

Charlie Adam, Braeside, Leochel-Cushnie, Alford, Aberdeenshire - Charlie is married to Clare with two grown up children. After being brought up on the family tenanted farm on Deeside, Charlie went out on his own at Braeside in 1982. Braeside is now owned and runs to 335 acres with some seasonal fields also taken. They grow about 130 acres of Spring barley for malting and run a 100 cow Spring calving suckler herd put to Charolais bulls. Charlie was Chairman of Dee and Don Branch for four years, including one as North East Regional Vice Chair. He was then elected North East Regional Chairman, serving for 3 years. He has represented North East on the Livestock Committee from 2013 and has been Livestock Committee Chairman for the past five years.

