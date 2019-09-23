Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

National Farmers' Union of Scotland : NFU Scotland Seeking Strong Member Evidence for Migration Advisory Committee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 01:52pm EDT

Union extends survey for Scottish farm-based businesses and agri-food sector on permanent and seasonal staff needs

In light of a new consultation from the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), NFU Scotland is to extend the deadline for its survey on the importance of permanent and temporary non-UK workers.

A key goal of NFU Scotland is to ensure continued access to non-UK workers, both permanent and temporary, post-Brexit. They have a critical role in Scottish food and farming, filling seasonal, temporary and permanent positions and delivering high-quality Scottish produce from field to fork.

The survey launched at the start of September to gather information on the vital role of non-UK staff will now be extended to Monday 7 October considering the MAC consultation launched last week looking at salary thresholds for migrants and a points-based (Australian) system for immigration.

The survey is available to all online at: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/NFUSNonUKLabourUse

There are two sections, one each for non-seasonal and seasonal workers (e.g. those who come in the summer for harvest work). For permanent staff, the Union is also keen to establish if non-UK workers have applied to the UK Government's EU Settled Status Scheme.

On seasonal workers, the Union is asking further question on the success or otherwise of the pilot Seasonal Agricultural Workers Scheme (SAWS). The Union has previously called for 70,000 SAWS permits to be made available.

President Andrew McCornick said: 'We are absolutely convinced that without non-UK workers, many farm-based businesses and the agri-food supply chain will be unproductive and unable to deliver food from farmgate to the plate for UK consumers.

'Facts and figures will back up our lobbying effort on this and I urge anyone affected to complete this short survey ahead of submitting our response to the most recent MAC consultation, which closes on 5 November.

'The MAC is consulting on salary thresholds and how the Prime Minister's preferred new points-based immigration system, such as the type used in Australia, New Zealand and Canada, could be applied in the UK context.

'NFUS has always been clear that the MAC's previous proposal for all permanent staff coming into the UK to be working in a job that pays upwards of £30,000 is unworkable within the Scottish context and sets an arbitrary threshold with no basis in the reality of employment patterns within Scottish agriculture or food and drink processing.

'I am pleased that this is now open to review, but NFUS must be in a position to feed in the strongest possible evidence to ensure that any wage or skill thresholds that are applied within the UK Government's new immigration system genuinely meets the needs of the Scottish agri-food labour market.

'Gaining facts through this survey will allow us to submit the strongest evidence for a differentiated proposal for workers in Scottish farming and agri-food.'

Ends

Contact Bob Carruth on 0131 472 4006

Disclaimer

National Farmers' Union of Scotland published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 17:51:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:44pBoeing assistance fund to pay 737 MAX crash victims' families $144,500 each
RE
02:37pPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF POLAND : Joint Declaration on Advancing Defense Cooperation
PU
02:32pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Summit Will Explore Top Trends in Offsite Construction
PU
02:30pDenmark fines German bank $16 million in dividend tax scam
RE
02:29pDenmark fines German bank $16 million in dividend tax scam
RE
02:27pSEPTEMBER 2019 STUDENT SPOTLIGHT : Letricia Hodge
PU
02:21pPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF POLAND : Polish, Korean presidents discuss economic cooperation
PU
02:17pFed's Bullard - U.S.-China trade relations probably had to come to a head
RE
02:10pBOE's Carney urges financial sector to transform management of climate risk
RE
01:57pREPUBLICAN PARTY : Quid Pro Joe
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : Hundreds of thousands stranded after travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
2SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
3ALTRIA GROUP : Juul Misplayed Winning Over Washington -- WSJ
4China to send state officials to 100 private firms including Alibaba
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Lessors scramble to recover dozens of jets from Thomas Cook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group