National Farmers' Union of Scotland : NFU Scotland and Sustrans Joint Blog – 18 July 2019

Walking and cycling charity Sustrans and NFU Scotland, the nation's leading agricultural organisation, have issued a call for consideration between all users of rural roads across the summer period.

In response to expected seasonal increases in agricultural traffic flow and journeys undertaken by foot and bike throughout rural areas, the two bodies have urged all road users to consider the safety of both themselves and others across the summer.

NFU Scotland Legal and Technical Chair Jamie Smart said: 'NFU Scotland understands that harvest is a critical and busy time for Scotland's farmers. The volume of large agricultural traffic is heavier on rural roads at this time of year, meaning that that the public are more likely to come into contact with it.

'We would urge other road users, including more vulnerable users such as walkers, cyclists and horse riders to be aware of the presence of agricultural traffic on rural roads.

'It is important that drivers of these agricultural vehicle are aware of other road users and take care around them. I would urge any agricultural drivers to leave plenty of space for other road users.

'The important message to get through is that courtesy from all road users will make our country roads safer for everyone.'

Tom Bishop, Head of Network Development at Sustrans Scotland said: 'With longer and warmer days, the summer months always encourage a spike in people exploring National Cycle Network routes throughout Scotland by foot and bike.

'With many rural sections of the Network incorporating stretches along minor roads, it is crucial that consideration is shown by everyone along the roads, whether they choose to walk, cycle, wheel or drive.

'The National Cycle Network offers the opportunity to experience some of the Scotland's most spectacular landscapes, and we urge all those exploring the outstanding beauty along these routes to maximise their enjoyment by remaining aware and considerate towards all fellow travellers.'