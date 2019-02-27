National Farmers' Union of Scotland : Retired Ayrshire Farmers Invited to ‘First Gathering'

NFU Scotland sponsored event to help retired farmers in Ayrshire connect over coffee and shared interests

Retired Ayrshire farmers are being invited to the inaugural meeting for the group 'Still Ploughing On' which is being held on Friday 8 March 2019 at 10.30am at Morriston Farm near Maybole.

'Still Ploughing On', which is being sponsored by NFU Scotland and supported by RSABI and Ayrshire Farming Support, to aid older farmers in the area get out-and-about and socialise with other farmers.

The inaugural meeting is being hosted by Lord David Kennedy at his 'Tractor Shed' at Morriston Farm, Maybole, where attendees will hear from Lord David about his passion for machinery and the history of the estate.

Lunch will be supplied afterwards, thanks to The Coo Shed in Kirkoswald Church Hall, and there will be discussions on whether there is interest to continue the group and if so, where and when should the next meeting be held.

Lord David Kennedy, Morriston Farm, commented: 'I am delighted to be able to host the inaugural gathering of the 'Still Ploughing On' group. I really hope that farming folk who have maybe retired from farming or are not quite fit enough to be active on farm anymore, can come along to see the various collectables we have and find out a bit more about the history of the estate.

'Being out and about, chatting and meeting like-minded people is certainly good for the soul, and I look forward to welcoming everyone to Morriston.'

Christine Cuthbertson, NFUS Ayrshire Regional Manager, said: 'NFUS Ayrshire is excited to support this inaugural gathering of the 'Still Ploughing On' group and provide the post visit lunch at Kirkoswald Church Hall.

'Being from a farming family myself, I know that farmers and agricultural workers never really retire as farming is more of a way of life rather than a nine to five job. If you are not so fit to be physically active on the farm, it can become quite isolating, especially if you can't get out and about as much as you used to.

'I hope that those coming along to this first gathering will really want to plough on and arrange to meet on a regular basis. I would encourage our members to bring along any family, friends or neighbours, who they think would enjoy this wee visit and nice lunch.'

Notes to Editor

To book call 0131 472 4000 or text SPO and your name(s) to 07775 838 926. Because of catering booking is essential.

Ends

Contact Douglas Ross on 0131 472 4059