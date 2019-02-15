National Farmers' Union of Scotland : Secretary of States Meets with NFUS North East Members

A Brexit deal to deliver for Scottish farming, trade, labour and future support were raised as serious concerns during a meeting with Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove MP on Friday 15 February.

NFU Scotland members from the North East's Keith Branch met with the Secretary of State and local MP for Moray Douglas Ross at Edintore Farm.

With Brexit fast approaching on 29 March, the farmers raised the need for a Brexit deal to deliver for Scottish agriculture alongside various other concerns.

In terms of future support, the UK Agriculture Bill was discussed, and members pushed the need to ensure flexibility for Scotland to design the right system for Scottish farmers and crofters.

The Scottish Government has now confirmed it will bring forward a Scottish Agriculture Bill to give Scottish Ministers the powers to design and implement this system. However, the UK Agriculture Bill will still have significant implications for Scottish farmers and crofters in terms of future funding, overarching areas of regulation, competition and fair dealings in the supply chain - including mandatory dairy contracts.

Future policy requires funding, and NFU Scotland has been clear that this must be ring-fenced and maintained at least to the same quantum as it is currently. Any drop in these vital payments would be detrimental to many Scottish farm and crofting businesses.

NFU Scotland Vice President Martin Kennedy, who attended the meeting, commented: 'We were delighted to host the Secretary of State for a frank and open discussion on the future of Scottish agriculture and seek some clarity about what Brexit might hold for our industry.

'It was made absolutely clear to him that trade, labour and future support were non-negotiable in terms of their importance to Scottish farmers, crofters and the wider Scottish rural economy.

'We farm in a very different landscape in Scotland and any future support system needs to reflect these differences. This means that the design of any system must be flexible to suit Scotland's unique needs.'

Andrew Connon, NFU Scotland North East Regional Vice Chairman said: 'Today, our local members shared their thoughts on the potential devastation to Scottish agriculture in the event of a no-deal situation where our export markets could become heavily distorted.

'We also explained the implications of labour losses unless seasonal and permanent workers are given authority and confidence to work in Scotland. It is not only farming and crofting, but also the upstream and downstream sectors within the agricultural sector; all of which would be affected if suitable legislation is not implemented as a matter of urgency.

'Another key issue discussed was ensuring that the budget was available to Scotland, in order to support our industry, without which there would be severe land abandonment. Farmers are the countryside custodians, and this needs to be a recognised priority in Westminster.'

