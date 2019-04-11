Log in
National Farmers' Union of Scotland : Sheep Sector Outline Concerns about Brexit

04/11/2019 | 12:08pm EDT

Although a new deadline for the UK to leave the European Union has been set, the Scottish sheep sector still harbours concerns about the economic impact of a 'No Deal' Brexit.

In light of a new Brexit deadline of 31 October being agreed last night, sheep industry stakeholders met with Scottish Government today (11 April) to discuss mitigation measures should the UK still leave the EU at any point in the future without a deal that has free and frictionless trade on the table.

The UK is the third largest sheep meat exporter in the world, supplying more than 80,000 tonnes to the European Union each year.

In the event of the UK leaving without a deal, the European Union would apply a tariff of 48 per cent on UK sheep meat. This tariff would mean that it could cost more than €150 million per annum if exports were to be maintained.

Sheep industry representatives believe such tariff levels would make exports uncompetitive and would leave the UK market oversupplied. This would have a massive negative impact on farm and croft incomes in Scotland, with the sheep market likely to experience significant disruption which would impact on other agricultural sectors.

Today NFU Scotland and other stakeholders met with the Scottish Government to stress the need for short term government support in the event of a 'No Deal' Brexit.

The Union believes that, given the uncertainty that Brexit is generating, that all sectors should be included in similar discussions on emergency plans and mitigation measures.

Speaking following the meeting NFU Scotland President Andrew McCornick, who farms 600 breeding ewes at Lochfoot, Dumfries, said 'We have known for some time that the impact of a 'No Deal' Brexit on the sheep sector would be substantial given the reliance on exports. Scotland is home to one fifth of the entire sheep flock of the UK so our rural economy will be substantially affected by such a scenario.

'Although a new deadline for Brexit has been agreed, the reality is that if we leave the European Union at any point in the future without a deal the impacts would be felt by every farming and crofting businesses from Shetland to Stranraer.

'At our meeting today with other industry representatives and the Scottish Government there was agreement that emergency measures would be needed to support the sector in the event of a 'No Deal'. However, we still need to work on the details on how best to deliver the necessary support to protect farm incomes in order to secure the jobs and opportunities which the sector provides in our rural communities.

'It is important to reiterate that there is concern from all sectors of Scottish agriculture about the potential cost to business from a cliff-edge Brexit and the impact that the uncertainty and stress is having on all those within our industry. I urge the UK Government and Scottish Government to facilitate emergency discussions across all sectors to ensure that we are prepared for the worst possible outcome.

'We remain crystal clear that a 'No Deal' Brexit must be avoided if we are to see our industry grow. Farmers, crofters and growers across Scotland need security and fair access to the European market. Our politicians must fulfil their duty to secure a favourable future for everyone.'

Ends

Contact Bob Carruth on 0131 472 4006

Disclaimer

National Farmers' Union of Scotland published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 16:07:01 UTC
