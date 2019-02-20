Log in
National Farmers' Union of Scotland : Two New Regional Policy Advisors Start at NFUS

02/20/2019 | 09:39am EST

Support for Orkney and Shetland strengthened through new positions

NFU Scotland has strengthened its support within Orkney and Shetland by introducing two new regional policy advisors for the islands.

On Monday (18 February) Kerry Omand and Lorna Scott started in their positions covering Orkney and Shetland, respectively, on a part-time basis.

Previously Orkney and Shetland were covered by Regional Manager Ian Wilson, who also has the remit for Highlands. This change will allow Ian to fully focus on the Highlands and representing members.

The aim of the new appointments is to increase the work with the local branches, improve communications and stakeholder engagement as well as having people on the ground who know and understand about the issues facing islanders and who may have experienced these themselves.

Both Kerry and Lorna grew up on family farms. Alongside working part-time for NFU Scotland Kerry will continue to support her parents with their beef farm on South Ronaldsay. Lorna who previously worked for the National Trust for Scotland now runs her family farm on Shetland after moving home last August.

Teresa Dougall, Director of Regions for NFU Scotland commented: 'The introduction of two new posts through NFU Scotland is a positive and welcoming step forward for members. With Lorna and Kerry joining the Regional Management team, we are strengthening our work for members across Scotland.

'We will be looking to increase engagement across the branches whilst improving our engagement with stakeholders and communications across the membership.

'I know Lorna and Kerry are keen to get started and looking forward to meeting with members to help understand and tackle issues.'

Notes to Editors

  • Photographs of Kerry Omand and Lorna Scott are available by contacting media@nfus.org.uk

Ends
Contact Ruth McClean on 0131 472 4108

Disclaimer

National Farmers' Union of Scotland published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 14:38:13 UTC
