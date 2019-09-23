Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

National Farmers' Union of Scotland : Union Ensures Scottish Industry is Heard in Sheep Ageing Consultation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 08:17am EDT

Cut-off date could end costly carcase splitting

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has launched a consultation on introducing a new option for identifying the age of sheep for the purposes of TSE (Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies) controls.

The ageing issue is hugely important to Scottish producers because carcases of sheep which are regarded as 12 months or over are subject to costly carcase splitting which can bring a significant reduction in the price paid to the farmer or crofter.

Disappointingly, the consultation had initially only listed English and Welsh sheep industry organisations as consultees despite the impact that any change to regulation would undoubtably have on all sheep farmers across Great Britain, including Scotland. NFU Scotland highlighted its concerns with DEFRA officials last week and it has since taken steps to ensure that the Scottish sheep industry will be fully represented and consulted in the process.

NFU Scotland Livestock Committee Chairman Jimmy Ireland said: 'NFU Scotland members have, for some considerable time, wanted to see changes made to the costly method for identifying the age of sheep for TSE control purposes.

'We have argued strongly in Brussels, London and in Edinburgh at various times for a change to current regulations which would allow the use of a cut-off date each year to determine an animal's age rather than the current unreliable method of checking a sheep's mouth for permanent incisor eruption as a guide to how old it is.

'Last week, we reminded DEFRA officials that Scotland was home to 20 per cent of the sheep flock in Great Britain and that it was therefore vital that the UK Government include Scottish sheep industry representative organisations in their consultation.

'We welcome confirmation from Defra that this will now happen. Any new regulatory approach agreed for England and Wales will likely be mirrored in Scotland and we want to ensure cohesive regulations are in place across the GB market. Therefore, it's vital that the Scottish sheep sector be accounted for.

'The NFU Scotland LFA and Livestock Committees, at their forthcoming meetings on 4 October and 9 October respectively, will consider how to respond to the consultation prior to it closing on 31 October.'

Notes to editors

End

Contact Bob Carruth on 0131 472 4006

Disclaimer

National Farmers' Union of Scotland published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 12:16:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:27aECB'S KNOT : New economic stimulus programme 'disproportionate'
RE
08:24aSwiss SIX pushes back launch of SDX blockchain bourse
RE
08:22aTURKEY : TARIM ORMAN-IS holds a panel on the environment
PU
08:17aNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Union Ensures Scottish Industry is Heard in Sheep Ageing Consultation
PU
08:14aChina's Xi says disputes in Gulf should be resolved peacefully
RE
08:12aDAIRY DEFINED PODCAST : When Standards Go Horizontal, Be Careful
PU
08:05aPension funds and insurers pledge climate action at U.N. summit
RE
08:01aEXCLUSIVE : Boeing bid for Embraer unit faces EU antitrust probe - sources
RE
08:00aSudan will ask World Bank for $2 billion in support - finance minister
RE
07:58aStocks sink on dismal economic data, mixed trade signals
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : Hundreds of thousands stranded after British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
2SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
3THOMAS COOK GROUP : Thomas Cook collapse boosts rival holiday companies, budget airlines
4ALTRIA GROUP : Juul Misplayed Winning Over Washington -- WSJ
5China to send state officials to 100 private firms including Alibaba

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group