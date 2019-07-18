Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

National Farmers' Union of Scotland : Union in Westminster Ahead of Prime Ministerial Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 07:45am EDT

Cross-party MPs hear of key asks from farmers and crofters

One week from the appointment of a new Prime Minister, NFU Scotland has returned to London to reaffirm its key asks of the new leader and Westminster.

Over two days (Wednesday 17 and Thursday 18 July), NFU Scotland's Director of Policy Jonnie Hall and Political Affairs Manager Clare Slipper met with cross-party Scottish MPs from Labour, the Conservatives, SNP and Liberal Democrats.

Top of the agenda was reminding all MPs about the danger of a 'no deal' being inflicted on the agricultural industry.

The Union stressed to MPs that the imposition of export tariffs on the sheep sector under a 'no deal' scenario would wreak havoc, while the removal of tariffs on certain imports could also inflict severe harm on sectors of the industry, including cereals, potatoes, horticulture and eggs.

With the UK Parliament in paralysis, necessary progress on key legislation such as the Agriculture Bill has not been made and NFUS also met Defra officials to discuss this Bill. NFUS is strongly advocating for provisions to be inserted within the Bill that will ensure that high domestic standards of production are met in the negotiation of any future trade deals, and for UK Government to commit to ringfenced and multiannual budget cycles for future agricultural funding.

Having heard from the two contenders in the race for Number 10 in direct correspondence last week (https://www.nfus.org.uk/news/news/conservative-leadership-candidates-respond-to-unions-lobbying), NFUS pointed to commitments made by both candidates on future funding for the sector, ahead of the widely anticipated publication of Lord Bew's independent review commissioned by UK Government into intra-UK allocations of funding.

While in London, Mr Hall also participated in a 'Future of Farming' conference, specifically discussing the potential impact of the Agriculture Bill on Scottish farming.

Speaking after the conference and political meetings, Jonnie Hall said: 'It is vital for the future of Scottish farming and crofting that we quickly cut a way through the current complexity and uncertainty perpetuated by the ongoing political race to Number 10.

'As shown in NFUS' Brexit survey results published last month, uncertainty is crippling confidence within the sector at present and NFUS is pushing very hard to get agriculture to be top of the agenda when the new PM is appointed.'

Notes to Editors

Ends

Contact Bob Carruth on 0131 472 4006

Disclaimer

National Farmers' Union of Scotland published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 11:44:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:55aFutures edge lower as Netflix tumbles
RE
07:54aGlobal stocks slip as U.S.-China trade war drags on corporate earnings
RE
07:54aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Decline As Weak Asian Data Spurs Haven Demand
DJ
07:50aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Procurement as a Service Market worth $7.8 billion by 2024
PU
07:50aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA : Training and Workshops with the IMF Experts Facebook Google + Twitter 18.07.2019
PU
07:46aGlobal stocks slip as U.S.-China trade war drags on corporate earnings
RE
07:45aNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : NFU Scotland and Sustrans Joint Blog – 18 July 2019
PU
07:45aNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Union in Westminster Ahead of Prime Ministerial Announcement
PU
07:42aStocks slip as U.S.-China trade war drags on corporate earnings
RE
07:40aU.S., Chinese officials to discuss trade in Thursday call - Mnuchin
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short, U.S. customers shrink
2SUEDZUCKER AG : SUEDZUCKER : sees no turnaround yet in tough sugar market
3Bank of America trims net interest income guidance
4ESSITY AB (PUBL) : Essity profits rise, but still battling costs
5NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Raises Full-Year Sales, Core Operating Income Guidance After Strong 2Q

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About