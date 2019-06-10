National Geographic Announces Landmark Book: WOMEN: The National Geographic Image Collection

The future IS female — in large part because of the bold, inspiring
women who have blazed trails for future generations. They’re women whose
efforts, past and present, are reshaping leadership and what it means to
be female. As we approach the 100th anniversary of the U.S.
constitutional amendment confirming women’s right to vote, a powerful
new book from National Geographic showcases iconic women around the
world. WOMEN: The National Geographic Image Collection (October 22,
2019) illuminates, celebrates and reflects on where the world’s
women have been, where they are now and where they are going.
The book’s 400 stunning photographs, drawn from National Geographic’s
unparalleled image collection, span three centuries and more than 30
countries. Each page creates a portrait of some aspect of women’s
existence and shows readers how the depiction of women has evolved since
National Geographic’s founding in 1888. Featuring 17 behind-the-scenes
stories from famed female National Geographic photographers, including Lynsey
Addario, Jodi Cobb and Ami Vitale, about
some of their most arresting images of women, this provocative book
examines women’s lifestyles across world cultures, from historic
suffragette images to the haunting green-eyed “Afghan girl.”
WOMEN is divided into six themes — JOY, BEAUTY, LOVE, WISDOM,
STRENGTH and HOPE. Complementing the chapters are three sections called
“PORTRAITS OF POWER.” These are intimate photos and interviews in which
National Geographic’s first female editor-in-chief, Susan
Goldberg, posed the same 11 questions to an iconic group of
activists, luminaries, politicians and celebrities. Among those featured
are Oprah Winfrey, Dr. Jane Goodall, gun control activist Emma
González, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, New Zealand Prime
Minister Jacinda Ardern, author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
and former first lady Laura Bush.
WOMEN: The National Geographic Image Collection is a compelling,
timely and richly diverse volume. It honors groundbreaking women
everywhere who’ve made it possible to say, definitively, that the future
is female.
The book will have the full support of the unprecedented National
Geographic media arsenal, including a corresponding cover of National
Geographic magazine and a one-hour companion documentary to air on
National Geographic around the world:
National Geographic Magazine
With the magazine’s November issue, National Geographic launches a
yearlong, enterprise-wide project exploring women’s lives around the
globe. On print and digital platforms, to mark the 100th anniversary of
U.S. women gaining the right to vote in 1920, the project will offer
compelling photography, in-depth reporting and essays by influential
storytellers. It will include the voices of thousands of women who form
National Geographic’s Women of Impact Facebook group; they describe the
challenges, opportunities and promise of womanhood today.
National Geographic Channel
As part of the yearlong focus on women, the National Geographic Channel
will air a one-hour documentary showcasing some of the remarkable women
interviewed for the book and for the magazine’s special edition, as well
as other women who are making a difference around the world.
About Susan Goldberg
Susan Goldberg is editorial director of National Geographic Partners and
editor-in-chief of National Geographic magazine. She is the 10th editor
— and the first female editor — of the magazine, which published its
first issue in October 1888. Under her leadership, National Geographic
magazine has been honored with five National Magazine Awards, including
the top prize for General Excellence in 2019, and was a finalist for the
Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography in 2019 and for Explanatory
Reporting in 2017. Before National Geographic, Goldberg was executive
editor for federal, state and local government coverage at Bloomberg
News. In 2013 she was named by Washingtonian magazine as one of
Washington’s 11 most influential women in media. Goldberg lives in
Washington, D.C., with her husband.
About National Geographic Image Collection
In 2019 the National Geographic Image Collection marks its 100th
anniversary. For 96 of those 100 years, this one-of-a-kind archive has
been run by a woman; the past four leaders have been women. Alice
Keating is the current senior vice president of the image collection.
About National Geographic
National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between
National Geographic and Disney, is committed to bringing the world
premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivaled
portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic
television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo
MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and
consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines;
National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms;
books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include
travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and
e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our
world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 131 years.
Today we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going
further for our consumers — and reaching millions of people around the
world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month in the process. NGP
returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic
Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation
and education. For more information visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com,
or find us on Facebook,
Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest.
