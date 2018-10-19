National Geographic : Celebrates #TBT With The Original Internet Sensation

A dial-up tone and a dancing baby. What’s more #TBT than that? In a new promotional spot released today for VALLEY OF THE BOOM, which premieres on National Geographic on January 13, the network goes back to an era before Google, Facebook, and YouTube to remind us of a time when a dancing baby transfixed the nation. VALLEY OF THE BOOM uses a blend of narrative devices and interviews with real subjects and experts woven into scripted drama starring Bradley Whitford, Steve Zahn—who appears in the spot—and Lamorne Morris. The series hails from STX Entertainment. Matthew Carnahan serves as showrunner, creator, director and executive producer with Arianna Huffington as an additional executive producer.

