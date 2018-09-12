National Geographic Documentary Films Announces Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Paris to Pittsburgh Premiering December 12 at 9PM ET/PT

National Geographic Documentary Films announced today that the company
will distribute Bloomberg Philanthropies’ second film, Paris to
Pittsburgh premiering on Wednesday, December 12 at 9pm ET/PT in the
U.S. and will air globally in 172 countries and 45 languages. Paris
to Pittsburgh brings to life the impassioned efforts of individuals
who are battling the most severe threats of climate change in their own
backyards. Set against the national debate over the United States’
energy future — and the Trump administration's explosive decision to
exit the Paris Climate Agreement — the film captures what's at stake for
communities around the country and the inspiring ways Americans are
responding. To view the trailer, visit ParistoPittsburgh.com.
Paris to Pittsburgh is produced by the Academy Award and
Emmy-winning production company RadicalMedia, in partnership with
Bloomberg Philanthropies. The film is directed by Emmy Award winner
Sidney Beaumont and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Michael Bonfiglio. Beaumont
also produced the film. Executive Producers are Academy Award-nominated
filmmaker Joe Berlinger, Jon Kamen and Bloomberg Philanthropies’
Katherine Oliver. Co-producers are Lindsay Firestone and Katie Dunn.
Antha Williams of the Bloomberg Philanthropies environment program
served as a consulting producer. Bloomberg Philanthropies and
RadicalMedia previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed
documentary, From the Ashes, about the legacy and future of the
coal industry in the U.S. Executive Producer for National Geographic is
Matt Renner.
Spotlighting the cities, states, businesses and citizens taking action, Paris
to Pittsburgh explores the very real social and economic impacts of
climate change-fueled disasters, from America’s heartland to the
nation’s coastlines. The film features voices from local leaders as well
as everyday Americans presenting the stories behind climate-related
recovery and resiliency, as well as tireless innovative efforts to
reduce carbon emissions, including boomtowns formerly reliant on coal
such as Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh, led by Mayor Bill Peduto, who stood up
to defy President Trump when he announced the U.S.’s withdrawal from the
Paris Climate Agreement, is now a city committed to energy efficiency
and is one of the many examples of bold economic and climate leadership
in the film. Other locations featured in the film include Puerto Rico,
California, Iowa, Florida and New Jersey.
“Paris to Pittsburgh reveals the inspiring steps communities
across the country are taking to confront the severe health and economic
threats posed by climate change,” said Geoff Daniels, the head of
unscripted programming for National Geographic. “From innovative ways to
improve our food supply chain through Fleet Farming, parking lots shaded
by solar paneled roofs to passionate college students making an impact
in sustainable energy jobs, this documentary provides a hopeful roadmap
for the future.”
"Americans are determined to uphold our end of the Paris Climate
Agreement, with or without Washington's help,” said Michael R.
Bloomberg, environmentalist, founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and
Mayor of New York City 2002-2013. “Paris to Pittsburgh shows how
disconnected Washington is from the American people on climate change,
and how communities across the country are taking action to confront the
severe health and economic threats it poses.”
Immediately following Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement,
Bloomberg announced a pledge to help fill the void. As the UN
Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Climate Action and co-chair of
America’s Pledge, Bloomberg has partnered with California Governor Jerry
Brown to keep the United States in the Paris Agreement by commissioning
the necessary reports on U.S. emissions to the United Nations.
Further, Bloomberg Philanthropies has committed more than $260 million
to move the nation towards clean energy and tackle climate change. The
Bloomberg-backed Beyond Coal initiative, which aims to secure the
retirement of half the nation’s coal fleet, has already led to the
closure or phasing out of 270 coal-fired power plants and helped to
prevent more than 5,550 premature deaths per year. Additionally,
Bloomberg Philanthropies supports sustainability in cities around the
globe through C40, a network of more than 90 global megacities, and
other programs including the American Cities Climate Challenge, a $70
million accelerator program to provide 20 cities with powerful new
resources to help them meet – or beat – their near-term carbon pollution
goals.
Follow for updates on Facebook, Instagram
and Twitter @ParisPittsburgh
or visit ParistoPittsburgh.com
and visit National
Geographic Education for educational resources focusing on coal and
other sources of energy.
About National Geographic Partners LLC:
National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between National
Geographic and 21st Century Fox, is committed to bringing the world
premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivaled
portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic
television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo
MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and
consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines;
National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms;
books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include
travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and
e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our
world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 129 years,
and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going
further for our consumers and reaching over 730 million people around
the world in 171 countries and 45 languages every month as we do it. NGP
returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic
Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation
For more information visit natgeotv.com
or nationalgeographic.com,
or nationalgeographic.com,
or find us on Facebook,
Twitter,
Instagram,
Google+,
YouTube,
LinkedIn
and Pinterest.
About Bloomberg Philanthropies:
Bloomberg Philanthropies works in 480 cities in more than 120 countries
around the world to ensure better, longer lives for the greatest number
of people. The organization focuses on five key areas for creating
lasting change: Arts, Education, Environment, Government Innovation, and
Public Health. Bloomberg Philanthropies encompasses all of Michael R.
Bloomberg’s charitable activities, including his foundation and his
personal giving. In 2017, Bloomberg Philanthropies distributed $702
million. For more information, please visit bloomberg.org or
follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat
and Twitter @BloombergDotOrg.
About RadicalMedia:
RadicalMedia is an Oscar-, Emmy-, Peabody- and Grammy Award-winning
studio, with recent credits that include "Bobby Kennedy for President"
and "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” for
Netflix; "The Fourth Estate" for Showtime; “MARS" and the
Emmy-nominated, "Year Million" for National Geographic; “Stan Against
Evil” for IFC; “Hamilton’s America” for PBS’ Great Performances;
Netflix’s “Abstract: The Art of Design,”; and “May It Last: A Portrait
of the Avett Brothers,” which won the Audience Award: 24 Beats Per
Second at SXSW 2017 and was acquired by HBO. RadicalMedia's vast body of
work also includes the Oscar-winning documentary “The Fog of War”;
Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning “What Happened, Miss Simone?” for
Netflix; “Keith Richards: Under the Influence” for Netflix; and Epix’s
docuseries “America Divided;” as well as numerous Joe Berlinger directed
projects, including the Oscar-and Emmy-nominated “Paradise Lost:
Purgatory” for HBO; “Metallica: Some Kind of Monster”; “Under African
Skies” for A&E “Whitey: The US vs. James J. Bulger” for CNN and the
4-part docuseries “Killing Richard Glossip,” debuting this month on
Investigation Discovery. See more at RadicalMedia.com and
find us and find us on Facebook, Twitter,
and Instagram.
