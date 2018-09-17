National Geographic : Documentary Films’ NYC Premiere of “FREE SOLO” — Thursday, September 20 at Lincoln Center

National Geographic:
|
|
|
|
WHAT:
|
|
RED CARPET PREMIERE OF CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED DOCUMENTARY FREE
SOLO
|
|
|
|
WHEN:
|
|
Thursday, September 20
|
|
|
Press Check-In/Red Carpet Load In: 5:30PM ET
|
|
|
Talent Arrivals: 6:00-7:00PM ET
|
|
|
|
WHERE:
|
|
Jazz at Lincoln Center
|
|
|
10 Columbus Circle
|
|
|
New York, NY 10023
|
|
|
|
WHO:
|
|
Featured in Film: world-renowned rock-climbers Alex
Honnold, Tommy Caldwell and Jimmy Chin.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special Guests: Peter Berg (Producer of “Friday Night Lights,”
“Lone Survivor”), Christine Ebersole (“The Wolf of Wallstreet”),
LuAnn De Lesseps (“Real Housewives of New York”), Lindsay
Ellingson (model), Kelly AuCoin (“Billions”), Kayla Foster (“The
Deuce”).
|
|
|
|
|
|
Film Production: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (Director/Producer),
Jimmy Chin (Director/Producer/Cinematographer), Evan Hayes
(Producer), Shannon Dill (Producer), Bob Esienhardt (Editor),
Clair Popin & Mikey Shafter (Directors of Photography).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RSVP:
|
|
RSVPs for media is mandatory for arrivals coverage. Please RSVP
by Thursday, September 20 by 10AM ET to lindsay@lindsaydrewelpr.com
and Jennifer.Bond@natgeo.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ABOUT:
|
|
From the directors of “Meru”, comes FREE SOLO, a stunning,
intimate and unflinching portrait of world-renowned rock climber
Alex Honnold, as he prepares to achieve his lifelong dream:
climbing the face of the world’s most famous rock ... the
3,200-foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park … without a rope.
Hailed by critics as “a real-world thriller” and “one of the most
arresting documentaries of the year,” the vertigo-inducing film is
an official selection of the Telluride Film Festival, Los Angeles
Film Festival and recipient of an audience choice prize at the
Toronto Film Festival
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IN THEATERS:
|
|
Free Solo will be released in theaters starting
Friday, September 28
|
|
|
#FreeSolo @natgeochannel
|
|
|
www.freesolofilm.com
|
|
|
