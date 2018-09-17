National Geographic : Documentary Films’ NYC Premiere of “FREE SOLO” — Thursday, September 20 at Lincoln Center

ABOUT:

From the directors of “Meru”, comes FREE SOLO, a stunning, intimate and unflinching portrait of world-renowned rock climber Alex Honnold, as he prepares to achieve his lifelong dream: climbing the face of the world’s most famous rock ... the 3,200-foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park … without a rope. Hailed by critics as “a real-world thriller” and “one of the most arresting documentaries of the year,” the vertigo-inducing film is an official selection of the Telluride Film Festival, Los Angeles Film Festival and recipient of an audience choice prize at the Toronto Film Festival