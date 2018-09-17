Log in
National Geographic : Documentary Films’ NYC Premiere of “FREE SOLO” — Thursday, September 20 at Lincoln Center

09/17/2018 | 11:22pm CEST

National Geographic:

 
WHAT: RED CARPET PREMIERE OF CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED DOCUMENTARY FREE SOLO
 
WHEN: Thursday, September 20
Press Check-In/Red Carpet Load In: 5:30PM ET
Talent Arrivals: 6:00-7:00PM ET
 
WHERE: Jazz at Lincoln Center

10 Columbus Circle

New York, NY 10023

 

WHO:

Featured in Film: world-renowned rock-climbers Alex Honnold, Tommy Caldwell and Jimmy Chin.

 

 

Special Guests: Peter Berg (Producer of “Friday Night Lights,” “Lone Survivor”), Christine Ebersole (“The Wolf of Wallstreet”), LuAnn De Lesseps (“Real Housewives of New York”), Lindsay Ellingson (model), Kelly AuCoin (“Billions”), Kayla Foster (“The Deuce”).

 

 

Film Production: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (Director/Producer), Jimmy Chin (Director/Producer/Cinematographer), Evan Hayes (Producer), Shannon Dill (Producer), Bob Esienhardt (Editor), Clair Popin & Mikey Shafter (Directors of Photography).

 
 

RSVP:

RSVPs for media is mandatory for arrivals coverage. Please RSVP by Thursday, September 20 by 10AM ET to lindsay@lindsaydrewelpr.com and Jennifer.Bond@natgeo.com

 

 

ABOUT:

From the directors of “Meru”, comes FREE SOLO, a stunning, intimate and unflinching portrait of world-renowned rock climber Alex Honnold, as he prepares to achieve his lifelong dream: climbing the face of the world’s most famous rock ... the 3,200-foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park … without a rope. Hailed by critics as “a real-world thriller” and “one of the most arresting documentaries of the year,” the vertigo-inducing film is an official selection of the Telluride Film Festival, Los Angeles Film Festival and recipient of an audience choice prize at the Toronto Film Festival

 

 

IN THEATERS: Free Solo will be released in theaters starting Friday, September 28
#FreeSolo @natgeochannel

www.freesolofilm.com

 


© Business Wire 2018
