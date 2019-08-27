National Geographic : Journeys with G Adventures Introduces Eight New Trips for 2020

Small-group tours to Brazil, Southeast Asia, Ireland and more are on sale now

National Geographic Expeditions has entered into its fifth year in partnership with G Adventures and has added eight new trips to their National Geographic Journeys collection, all of which provide an enriching, in-depth look at the history, culture, and natural heritage of a destination. The newly announced itineraries add three new countries to the Journeys product line: Ireland, Singapore and Greece, which are now on sale and available to agents and travelers around the world for 2020 booking.

National Geographic Journeys tours combine hands-on experiences, local connections, and a range of optional activities that create truly memorable moments. On the new 2020 trips, for example, travelers will have the opportunity to learn about Irish folklore at a storytelling dinner in Dublin, Ireland; taste a flavorful culinary fusion on a street food walking tour in Singapore; and explore Athens’ ancient sites, including the Acropolis, alongside an archaeologist guide.

The new additions, which start from $1,999 per person, visit multiple countries on three continents and range from eight to 22 days in length. Each small-group tour will be led by a specially-trained CEO (Chief Experience Officer), who will deliver unforgettable activities and experiences for travelers, while also allowing them flexibility and free time.

“We are thrilled to announce the new program of trips for 2020,” says Heather Heverling, Senior Vice President of Product Management, National Geographic Expeditions. “These itineraries will allow travelers to learn, experience, see and taste more than ever before.”

Adding to an already robust offering that includes 91 different National Geographic Journeys in 54 countries, the new trips for 2020 expand the product’s global reach even further, and offer travelers combinable itineraries that allow more time to explore a wider region. For example, the 16-day trip to Brazil, Argentina, and Chile will take travelers on an action-packed adventure where they will tour the Mendoza wine country, dance the tango in Buenos Aires and enjoy the carioca lifestyle in Rio de Janeiro. In addition to these highlights, travelers will witness the thundering cascades of Iguaçu Falls and see thrilling wildlife in the wetlands of the Pantanal.

“The new trips are a direct response to the feedback travelers have been giving us about the places they most want to explore next,” said Ben Perlo, G Adventures’ Managing Director for the U.S. and Latin America. “From Ireland to Mexico, Greece to Bangkok, the new Journeys will bring people to some of the most in-demand travel destinations on Earth, but in a way that is more authentic, immersive and sustainable than the typical vacation. It’s adventure for the person who wants to learn more, do more, and share more of themselves with the world.”

The eight new trips in the National Geographic Journeys collection are now bookable online at National Geographic Expeditions and G Adventures as well as through travel agents. The new tours for 2020 are:

Cultural Wonders of Mexico – 9 Days from $1,999 Price

Mexico is a feast for the senses—the sounds of chaotic Mexico City, the sights of ancient civilizations, the flavors of regional cuisine. On this journey, experience the many intriguing faces of Mexico, from UNESCO World Heritage–listed monuments dating to the country’s pre-Hispanic past to avant-garde art and a thriving night life. Then try your hand at whipping up mouth-watering mole, and enjoy a sip or two of mezcal.

Explore Chile and Argentina – 8 Days from $2,799 Price

Eat and sip your way through the vibrant cities and colorful landscapes of Chile and Argentina on an eight-day adventure from Santiago to Buenos Aires. Tour the stunning Argentine wine region of Mendoza, home to over a thousand wineries, and indulge in a meal of local specialties with wine pairings. Explore the charming historic quarter of Valparaíso and relax in the elegant sidewalk cafés of Buenos Aires before heading home with lasting memories.

Iconic Ireland – 9 Days from $2,799 Price

A land of ancient legends, epic folktales, and grand traditions, Ireland is a destination that will truly transport you back in time. Uncover Celtic culture and admire medieval architecture across the stunning countryside, and delve into historic Dublin and the “rebel city” of Cork. Eat, dance, and sing with locals—even kiss the Blarney Stone—as you follow the roots of Irish culture to its core and come home with some Irish ballads of your own.

Singapore to Bangkok Journey – 15 Days from $2,849 Price

Experience a whirlwind of unforgettable flavors, sights, and sensations on an exploration of three Southeast Asian countries. Discover bustling markets and fascinating museums, tranquil temples and turquoise waters as we venture from futuristic Singapore to Malaysia’s multicultural cities; and from Thailand’s idyllic Ko Yao Yai island to the delightfully chaotic urban hub of Bangkok.

Greece: Ancient Ruins & Iconic Islands – 12 Days from $2,899 Price

Step back in time on a journey to Greece, where iconic ruins bring ancient history to life. Explore the awe-inspiring monuments of Athens and the stunning Cyclades islands; and run and jump in the footsteps of ancient Greek athletes at the birthplace of the Olympic Games. Then venture to the olive-covered hills and rugged coasts of the Peloponnese, where some of Homer’s Iliad and Odyssey played out; and savor the delightfully fresh flavors of Greek cuisine.

Explore Brazil – 9 Days from $3,099 Price

Connect with the lively rhythms of urban culture and venture deep into extraordinary ecosystems on a nine-day adventure in Brazil. On the colorful streets and sun-drenched beaches of Rio de Janeiro, learn to dance the samba and meet the costumers of Brazil’s famed Carnival. Venture into the tropical wetland wilderness of the Pantanal in search of caimans, capybaras, and other incredible creatures; and stand in the mists of spectacular Iguaçu Falls, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand Explorer – 22 Days from $4,099 Price

Southeast Asia comes alive on this trip from the dynamic streets of Singapore to the lush rainforests of Malaysia and Thailand’s stunning temples. Cross the boundary between the city and the wild in Singapore’s Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve and the Lake Gardens of Kuala Lumpur, and explore echoes of extraordinary history in Melaka and the ancient Thai capital of Ayutthaya. Savor local flavors at bustling markets overflowing with exotic fruits and during a Thai cooking class.

Discover Brazil, Argentina, and Chile – 16 Days from $5,999 Price

Experience the vibrant cultures and diverse wildlife of South America on a 16-day action-packed adventure to Chile, Argentina, and Brazil. Sip world-class wines in the sweeping vineyards of Mendoza, dance the tango on the streets of Buenos Aires, and stroll the golden sands of Rio de Janeiro. Then discover the continent’s wilder side amid the verdant wetlands of the Pantanal and the thundering cascades of Iguaçu Falls.

About National Geographic Partners LLC:

National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivaled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 131 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers … and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. For more information visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

About G Adventures

Founded in 1990 by social entrepreneur Bruce Poon Tip, G Adventures is a small group adventure travel operator offering more than 700 tours in 100 countries, on all seven continents. G Adventures’ award-winning trips support local communities, giving travellers meaningful experiences with people, cultures, landscapes and wildlife, while offering them the freedom and flexibility to explore on their own. G Adventures’ responsible approach to travel is demonstrated through its ‘G for Good’ social impact initiatives, which include travel guidelines for children, wildlife and Indigenous people, community-based social enterprise projects travellers can experience on a trip, and its industry-leading ‘Ripple Score’ assessment which measures how many traveller dollars stay in the local economy. G Adventures offers life-changing tours for individuals of all ages, interests and budgets. Because our world deserves more you. For more information please visit www.gadventures.com.

