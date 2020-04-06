Log in
National Geographic : Launches NatGeo@Home Digital Hub to Support Families and Educators During COVID-19

04/06/2020

Digital Platform Serves as a Free Virtual Base Camp for Parents and Teachers for Science-Based Content

As the coronavirus global pandemic has resulted in widespread school closures and stay-at-home mandates, National Geographic is responding to the needs of families and educators with NatGeo@Home, a centralized digital resource for families looking to fill the gap with practical, educational, inspiring and entertaining content designed to keep families connected to the natural world and the science behind it.

NatGeo@Home, available for free during these trying times, combines the enriching educational resources of the National Geographic Society with the fun and informational offerings of National Geographic Kids to create an online hub to help future explorers fill their time and their minds. From boredom busters and games, to videos and live daily talks with National Geographic Explorers, NatGeo@Home aims to help inspire young people and support caregivers by offering a one-stop destination from a brand they know and trust.

“National Geographic has a long-standing legacy of using the power of storytelling to make a difference,” said Gary Knell, chairman of National Geographic Partners. “As we have watched this global pandemic unfold, we have felt compelled to do just that- make a difference through the science-based journalism and content development for which we are so well known. We developed NatGeo@Home to support and inspire some of the heroes that have emerged from this crisis— parents and teachers—even if school is not in session. Working in tandem with our partners at the National Geographic Society and Disney gives us the ability to deliver the full scope of our brand to homes all over the world.”

Developed by education and science journalists, NatGeo@Home offers a window to the world and a way to navigate the new normal of being parents and educators at the same time. "Juggling your work life and your kid's school life is hard enough. When those two worlds collide, as they have for so many families, it adds so many layers of challenges,” said Rachel Buchholz, editor in chief and vice president of National Geographic Kids. “That's why our goal here is to keep kids of all ages educated, entertained, and inspired, helping them become global stewards of the future.”

NatGeo@Home also provides access to the National Geographic Society’s Learn at Home portal. "To support educators and families, we’ve curated K-12 resources designed to spark curiosity, engage learners, and ignite the spirit of exploration by bringing the wonder of the world to students," said Dr. Vicki Phillips, executive vice president and chief education officer at the National Geographic Society. The site is also home to Explorer Classroom, which connects learners to National Geographic Explorers in live video talks each weekday at 2:00 p.m. EDT as they share experiences from around the world on topics including wildlife, ocean conservation, photography, space exploration and more.

NatGeo@Home also provides families expert advice and valuable information to help navigate this challenging time, including access to National Geographic’s in-depth reporting on COVID-19. Recent stories including teleworking with kids and a useful “Coronavirus 101” explainer to help parents advance their own understanding of the virus as well as better equip them to answer questions from their children.

NatGeo@Home is also included as part of #DisneyMagicMoments, a new website where kids, families and fans will find fun and engaging Disney content, stories and resources from Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, to Walt Disney Animation Studios, National Geographic, Disney Parks and beyond.

Key Spokespeople Available
Gary Knell, Chairman, National Geographic Partners
Vicki Phillips, Chief Education Officer, National Geographic Society
Rachel Buchholz, Editor in Chief and VP of National Geographic Kids Magazines, Digital, and Family

About National Geographic Partners
National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between Disney and the National Geographic Society, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivaled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 132 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers … and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. For more information visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google+, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

About the National Geographic Society
The National Geographic Society is a global nonprofit organization that uses the power of science, exploration, education and storytelling to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world. Since 1888, National Geographic has pushed the boundaries of exploration, investing in bold people and transformative ideas, providing more than 14,000 grants for work across all seven continents, reaching 3 million students each year through education offerings, and engaging audiences around the globe through signature experiences, stories and content. To learn more, visit www.nationalgeographic.org or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2020
