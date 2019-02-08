National Geographic :, P&G and Global Citizen Announce ACTIVATE, a Multiplatform Storytelling Partnership and Documentary Series to Drive Action around Global Challenges Connected to Extreme Poverty

National Geographic and Procter & Gamble today announced ACTIVATE,
a new multiplatform storytelling partnership and six-part
documentary series co-produced by Global Citizen and RadicalMedia.
Premiering globally fall 2019 on National Geographic in 172 countries
and 43 languages, the ACTIVATE series — bolstered by custom
content distributed across National Geographic’s unrivaled social,
digital, linear and print channels — will focus on extreme poverty,
inequality and sustainability issues to mobilize global citizens to
drive meaningful and lasting change.
Each episode delves into a different issue connected to the root causes
of extreme poverty, following a specific Global Citizen campaign and
organizers, amplifiers, grassroots activists and the people whose lives
are being changed. ACTIVATE episode topics include clean drinking
water and sanitation, racial bias and criminalization of poverty, girls’
education, responsible sourcing, plastic waste and disaster relief.
ACTIVATE will take audiences from the stage of the Global Citizen
Festival to the front lines of change around the world, where work to
address issues related to extreme poverty is happening in real and
tangible ways through initiatives administered by P&G and Global
Citizen. Through the eyes of activists including Uzo Aduba,
Rachel Brosnahan, Hugh Jackman, Gayle King, Usher and Pharrell Williams,
and told through the iconic storytelling lens of National Geographic,
viewers will hear the stories, meet the people and witness firsthand the
work that is being done to combat extreme poverty and inspire a global
movement.
The multiplatform ACTIVATE storytelling partnership will expand
beyond the documentary series to include a 12-page custom print section
for ACTIVATE in the September issue of National Geographic
magazine as well as custom story stretches aligned with each episode,
custom digital articles and social media moments for each P&G brand
aligned with ACTIVATE. The partnership will also include a
digital headquarters for consumers who would like to dive deeper into
the six critical issues highlighted in the series, the Global Citizen
campaigns connected to each and P&G’s efforts on these topics.
The ACTIVATE partnership is the result of a shared commitment
National Geographic, P&G and Global Citizen have made to leverage their
collective influence, audience and scale to both raise awareness and
inspire a global community to take action. For more than 10 years,
Global Citizen has been working to defeat extreme poverty through
grassroots efforts and citizen engagement; it motivates businesses,
organizations and governments to make changes that will have real impact
around the world. At the same time, P&G has a rich history of leveraging
its brands and its people to make the world a better place by addressing
critical issues related to girls’ education, clean drinking water,
disaster relief and more. And for more than 130 years, National
Geographic has utilized its powerful imagery and impact storytelling to
help audiences across the globe understand the world around them so
that, in turn, they care more about it.
“At National Geographic, we want to tell stories that matter and we’re
excited to work with partners like P&G and Global Citizen that share our
values and want to tell those stories with us,” said Courteney Monroe,
President, National Geographic Global Television Networks. “Through this
multiplatform partnership, we will leverage our collective influence,
audience and scale to raise awareness and drive action on some of the
world’s toughest challenges. Each episode of ACTIVATE will serve
as a rallying cry, focusing on real solutions and avenues for their
implementation — a strategic attempt we hope will move audiences around
the globe from ‘intent’ to ‘action.’”
“ACTIVATE is a powerful storytelling platform for P&G brands – Tide,
Always, Charmin and Head & Shoulders – to use their voices as a force
for good,” said Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer, Procter &
Gamble. “Brands affect nearly every person on the planet, every day, and
can be agents of change – individually and collectively. We believe one
of the best ways to solve the challenges facing our world is for brands
to spark conversations that mobilize people to take action.”
“Over the past 10 years, Global Citizens have campaigned on the most
pressing issues facing the world with a shared goal of defeating extreme
poverty,” said Hugh Evans, CEO, Global Citizen. “Through our
partnership with National Geographic and P&G, we are excited for the
first time to be able to share the stories behind the movement and the
impact of our advocacy, and encourage viewers in 172 countries to stand
up and join the fight.”
“RadicalMedia is honored to support Global Citizens worldwide and
grassroots efforts to eradicate extreme poverty by 2030,” said Jon
Doran, Managing Director/Executive Producer, RadicalMedia. “We are
proud to be partners in telling the story behind the passionate work
being done to better the lives of others and hope to inspire a new crop
of citizens who want to join the fight.”
Film crews are already out in the field — in South Africa, the
Philippines, Nigeria and Peru — capturing content for the ACTIVATE series;
the first episode is slated to air in fall 2019. Keeping in tune with
its global platform, the ACTIVATE series will also illustrate
experimentation with new content and distribution models, and new ways
to mobilize viewers across the world.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190208005428/en/