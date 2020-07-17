National Geographic :'s SHARKFEST Celebrates One of the World's Top Predators and Highlights National Geographic :'s Commitment to Protecting the Oceans

Boldest, Five-weeklong SHARKFEST Lineup Features 17 Hours Of Original Programming; Kicks Off Sunday, July 19, on National Geographic and Sunday, August 9, on Nat Geo WILD

Robust SHARKFEST Website (natgeo.com/sharkfest) Serves as a Destination for Shark Content and Provides Information about National Geographic’s Ocean Conservation Work

Network Rolls Out Shark Snipes, Bumps and a National Geographic Society PSA To Encourage Viewers to Save Our Oceans

National Geographic is counting down to SHARKFEST — summer’s ultimate shark spectacular. Just TWO days away, the 8th annual SHARKFEST has more bite than ever with five consecutive weeks of programming across both National Geographic and Nat Geo WILD.

The network draws on SHARKFEST to underscore National Geographic Society’s 132-year legacy in exploring the farthest reaches of Earth and to highlight its commitment to shark and ocean conservation. To connect viewers to this work, National Geographic today launched its first-ever online SHARKFEST webpage (natgeo.com/sharkfest).

The webpage, which curates programming highlights weekly for the duration of SHARKFEST, also brings attention to the National Geographic Society’s ocean conservation programs, including its Pristine Seas project, and many of the Explorers who are working to protect sharks and their habitats around the world.

Founded in 2008 by National Geographic Explorer-in-Residence Enric Sala, Pristine Seas has inspired the creation of protected areas where marine life can thrive while ensuring effective management for years to come. The project has helped protect more than five million square kilometers across 22 protected areas to date and works in support of a global goal to protect at least 30 percent of the ocean by 2030. Pristine Seas partners with country leaders, business leaders, NGOs and local governments and communities, which has established some of the largest marine reserves in the world.

National Geographic Explorers serve as some of SHARKFEST’s on-air experts, but there are many more whose shark research and conservation efforts are supported by the National Geographic Society. The work of these Explorers is featured on the new hub, including:

Naomi Clark-Shen: National Geographic Explorer, marine biologist and conservationist, Clark-Shen works to save sharks and inspire the next generation to be underwater environmental stewards. She runs her own shark and ray fishery research project, partially funded by the National Geographic Society, and writes for a children’s wildlife magazine for World Wildlife Fund.

Dr. Yannis Papastamatiou: Featured throughout this year’s SHARKFEST — within the specials Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle and 50 Shades of Sharks, as well as the series When Sharks Attack — Dr. Papastamatiou, a National Geographic Explorer, combines science and SCUBA to study shark behavior. He has studied the biology of sharks for 15 years; published nearly 50 articles on this topic; and has logged more than 1,500 dives.

Jess Cramp: A shark researcher and marine conservationist, Cramp is a National Geographic Explorer who is passionate about creating a safe haven for sharks and stopping the overexploitation of sharks and the degradation of the ocean.

Brian Skerry: A photojournalist who specializes in marine wildlife and underwater environments, Skerry, who is both a National Geographic Explorer and the 2017 Rolex National Geographic Explorer of the Year, shines a bright light on sharks. His work in ocean conservation has helped the public make better choices about protecting endangered species and creating marine-protected areas.

Dr. Austin Gallagher: Featured in SHARKFEST — within the special Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle — Dr. Gallagher is a National Geographic Explorer who uses science to show how sharks are worth more alive than dead. His research is focused on understanding the links between top-predator movement, health and survival, and he leverages these findings to catalyze conservation efforts in the ocean.

Daniela Vilema: An environmental communicator and educator, as well as National Geographic Explorer, Vilema is passionate about the ocean and its wildlife and works to change attitudes toward sharks and plastic pollution in the Galapagos Islands. Through outreach and education, she uses science, experience, exploration and fun tools to teach her local community in Ecuador the importance of ocean conservation.

Finally, the robust webpage is also home for all things sharks, including:

Related National Geographic magazine stories past and present

magazine stories past and present Downloadable SHARKFEST zoom links

zoom links A quiz to determine what kind of shark you would be!

Kids activities and content

Shark-related lesson plans

And more!

“Our yellow border is recognized worldwide for its unparalleled efforts in exploration, conservation and environmental stewardship,” says Courteney Monroe, president of National Geographic Global Television Networks. “For well over a century we have been a trusted source of science-first content; our annual SHARKFEST event is one way we can connect audiences to the wonders of the oceans and inspire them to share our commitment to protecting them and the 440-plus shark species which are vital to maintaining healthy ocean ecosystems.”

Beginning tonight and throughout SHARKFEST, National Geographic will air its National Geographic PSA to encourage viewers to help us save our oceans, and the network will roll out snipes and bumps directing viewers to the SHARKFEST hub.

The first week of SHARKFEST premieres include the following:

Sunday, July 19:

8 PM: World’s Biggest Tiger Shark

Monday, July 20:

9 PM: When Sharks Attack

10 PM: Sharks vs. Dolphins

Tuesday, July 21:

9 PM: When Sharks Attack

10 PM: Sharkcano

Wednesday, July 22:

9 PM: When Sharks Attack

10 PM: Secrets of the Bull Shark

Thursday, July 23:

9 PM: When Sharks Attack

10 PM: Most Wanted Sharks

Friday, July 24:

9 PM: When Sharks Attack

10 PM: 50 Shades of Sharks

About National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP)

