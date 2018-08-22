National Geographic to Premiere, KATIE’S NEW FACE: A FAMILY’S JOURNEY, Exclusive Documentary Special behind the Youngest Face Transplant Recipient in the U.S.

In an exclusive television premiere event this Saturday, August 25, at
9/8c, National Geographic will debut KATIE’S NEW FACE: A FAMILY’S
JOURNEY, the poignant story of the journey of Katie Stubblefield,
the youngest face transplant recipient in the United States. In
addition, National Geographic makes the full behind-the-scenes
documentary available across platforms — including National Geographic’s
website and YouTube.
“I’m just very thankful to be alive,” Katie Stubblefield notes in the
documentary. “I get a second chance at life now.”
With unprecedented access granted by the Stubblefield family and
Cleveland Clinic (where Stubblefield received treatment), National
Geographic has exclusively documented a young woman’s journey like never
before — from life before the transplant, into the operating room and
through her recovery period following the transplant, including the
heartfelt meeting between Stubblefield and the grandmother of
Stubblefield ’s donor.
A documentary about science, human identity and hope, KATIE’S NEW
FACE: A FAMILY’S JOURNEY reveals the human story behind an
incredible scientific and medical feat. The documentary premiere
coincides with National Geographic magazine’s September cover story, “The
Story of a Face,” which has received notable readership and global
praise in its first week of publication. A shortened version of the
documentary online
has become National Geographic’s most popular YouTube video of the year,
with 5.8 million views and growing. The full-length documentary has
nearly 2.6 million views on YouTube. The National Geographic magazine
cover story online has more than 1.3 million global unique visitors and
counting, making it the top online National Geographic story to date in
2018. National Geographic’s “Story of a Face” Instagram story was the
magazine’s most successful ever in the @NatGeo
account’s history, with 82 million total impressions across 25 chapters.
“The Story of a Face” is also National Geographic’s most-viewed story on
Apple News ever. The September issue of National Geographic magazine is
available on newsstands August 28.
Embed link: video.nationalgeographic.com/video/1809-ngm-trailer-katies-new-face
Link to photos & usage requirements: https://foxgroup.box.com/s/xz0dbqlowop9zqk6yohay0hmdxna9mdp
