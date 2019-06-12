Log in
National Health Care Provider Solutions : (NHCPS) Rebrands Certification Courses

06/12/2019 | 01:22pm EDT

CHICAGO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Health Care Provider Solutions (NHCPS), a leader in online health care provider certifications, announced today all its certification courses will now be known as Save a Life Certifications. Desiring a name that focuses more on its vital work of empowering people to save lives through online health care education, the rebranding includes a new website, print materials and logos. The public will see the new look on all social media channels and correspondence starting today.

Dr. Disque (right) conducts bag valve mask training, Salcedo Government Public Hospital, Dominican Republic, 2015.

Through a combination of training materials, comprehensive examinations, overall simplicity and convenience, Save a Life Certifications offer a best-in-class experience. In keeping with the company's mission, all Save a Life Certification proceeds support similar education for those without access. When health professionals choose Save a Life for their certification needs, they make a significant contribution toward saving lives in underserved communities around the globe.

Discover New Save a Life Certification courses here.

NHCPS was founded by Dr. Karl "Fritz" Disque, a board-certified physician and practicing anesthesiologist. Because of the time demands on health care professionals, he and his colleagues found traditional on-site courses didn't fit the constantly improving learning model available through an online platform. Dr. Disque calls the new name more than just a standard refresh, "Our mission has always been exactly what this new name says – to save lives, so this update empowers and furthers our mission."

Save a Life currently offers training and certification in Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), Basic Life Support (BLS), Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), Automated External Defibrillator (AED), First Aid and Bloodborne Pathogens (BBP).

More about Save a Life
A nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, NHCPS empowers health care professionals around the world through a combination of training materials, comprehensive examinations, overall simplicity and convenience, all offered online. Choosing NHCPS to meet certification requirements makes a significant contribution to saving lives in underserved communities. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Save a Life Certifications by National Health Care Provider Solutions

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-health-care-provider-solutions-nhcps-rebrands-certification-courses-300866424.html

SOURCE National Health Care Provider Solutions


© PRNewswire 2019
