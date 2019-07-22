Log in
National Hydropower Association Selects Malcolm Woolf As New CEO and President

07/22/2019 | 12:51pm EDT

Washington, D.C., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Hydropower Association (NHA), the leading voice for the nation’s hydropower and marine energy industry, announced today that its Board of Directors has selected Malcolm Woolf as its next Chief Executive Officer and President.

“I’m excited to be taking the helm of NHA just when the electricity grid needs the clean, flexible power provided by America’s first renewable resource,” said Woolf. “With the right mix of energy, environmental and market policies, hydropower can contribute even more than the approximately 102 GWs of capacity currently on the grid.”

The hydropower industry provides 39 percent of the nation’s renewable generation and 7 percent of overall electricity generation. In addition, pumped storage projects provide 95 percent of energy storage in the United States, making hydropower a critical resource to integrate increasing amounts of variable energy sources into America’s electricity system.

“Malcolm stood out among the candidates with his passion for clean energy and his experience translating industry’s needs into innovative federal and state policy solutions. The Board looks forward to working with Malcolm to maximize hydropower’s ability to provide sustainable, clean and secure electricity,” said Alvin Thoma, Chair of NHA’s Board of Directors.

Woolf comes to NHA after decades of experience in the energy and environment field. He was a Senior Vice President with Advanced Energy Economy and has extensive markets experience. He served in a cabinet level position for Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley where he worked to promote affordable, reliable, clean energy, and he also led energy policy for the National Governors Association.

Woolf has experience in both the executive branch and Capitol Hill having served at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and as a Congressional committee staff member.

Woolf earned his law degree, as well as a Masters of Public Administration and Public Policy, from the University of Virginia. He holds a B.A. magna cum laude from Tufts University, with a year at Pembroke College, Oxford University.

Linda Church Ciocci, who is exiting the CEO and President post, expressed confidence in the board’s choice. “Malcolm is the right person at the right time to lead NHA into the future. I’m confident that Malcolm will ensure the continued success of this organization, and the clean, renewable energy it provides throughout the nation.”

The National Hydropower Association (NHA) is a nonprofit association dedicated exclusively to promoting the growth of clean, renewable hydropower and marine energy.

LeRoy Coleman
National Hydropower Association
2027508405
leroy@hydro.org

