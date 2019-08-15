Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Initiative About Toxic Workplace Cultures to Come to NYC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 03:38pm EDT

Sept. 25 event will feature national data on work culture, a look at the state of work in New York and expert speakers

SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, is bringing a data-driven national conversation about work culture to New York City for a two-day public event at the Oculus. An exclusive breakfast for media hosted by SHRM CEO Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., and attended by business leaders will kick off the event on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190815005649/en/

Save-The-Date for Exclusive Media Event on Workplace Culture (Graphic: Business Wire)

Save-The-Date for Exclusive Media Event on Workplace Culture (Graphic: Business Wire)

SHRM’s Workplace Convos & Coffee national initiative highlights the effect that unhealthy work cultures have on workers and businesses and explores the positive role that open, honest conversations at work play in addressing toxic cultures.

WHEN: Coffee and breakfast are available starting at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 25. Remarks by Taylor, SHRM CHRO Sean Sullivan and guests begin at 8 a.m.

WHERE: Oculus, 33-69 Vesey St., World Trade Center, New York, NY 10003

RESEARCH RELEASE: One in 5 Americans has left a job in the last five years because of workplace culture. SHRM will release additional data from two surveys:

  • A report on the human and business costs of unhealthy work culture with data on workers in the United States and New York City.
  • An index ranking the 20 largest U.S. cities by how fulfilled their workers feel in their jobs.

Media: Members of the media may request data under embargo by contacting Press@SHRM.org. Interviews of Taylor and Sullivan are available on Sept. 25 and 26.

To register, email Press@SHRM.org or contact Vanessa Hill of SHRM Media Affairs at 703-535-6072 and Vanessa.hill@shrm.org or Cooper Nye at 703-535-6447 and Cooper.nye@shrm.org.

About SHRM

SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today’s evolving workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally. Learn more at SHRM.org and on Twitter @SHRM.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:17pJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Mandatory Suspension of SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited for Breaches of JSE's Junior Market Rules
PU
04:17pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
PU
04:17pUMH PROPERTIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:17pHOEGH LNG PARTNERS LP : Höegh LNG Partners LP - Invitation to Presentation of Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
04:17pMANNATECH : Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividend
BU
04:17pFlame Seal Products, Inc. Releases June 30, 2019 Second Quarter Results and Corporate Update
GL
04:17pDILLARD'S, INC. : Reports Second Quarter Results
BU
04:17pCURTISS WRIGHT : to Celebrate 90th Anniversary of Listing on the New York Stock Exchange
BU
04:16pSTEEL PARTNERS LP : Holdings Declares Regular Quarterly Distribution On its Series A Preferred Units
BU
04:16pDOW : declares quarterly dividend of 70 cents per share
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : GE shares fall on Madoff whistleblower calling its finances a fraud
2QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Boeing delays delivery of ultra-long-range version of 777X
3NKT A/S : NKT A/S Q2 2019: Financial results in line with expectations and outlook unchanged
4VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba results beat estimates on cloud, e-commerce growth

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group