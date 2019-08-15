National Initiative About Toxic Workplace Cultures to Come to NYC

Sept. 25 event will feature national data on work culture, a look at the state of work in New York and expert speakers

SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, is bringing a data-driven national conversation about work culture to New York City for a two-day public event at the Oculus. An exclusive breakfast for media hosted by SHRM CEO Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., and attended by business leaders will kick off the event on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

SHRM’s Workplace Convos & Coffee national initiative highlights the effect that unhealthy work cultures have on workers and businesses and explores the positive role that open, honest conversations at work play in addressing toxic cultures.

WHEN: Coffee and breakfast are available starting at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 25. Remarks by Taylor, SHRM CHRO Sean Sullivan and guests begin at 8 a.m.

WHERE: Oculus, 33-69 Vesey St., World Trade Center, New York, NY 10003

RESEARCH RELEASE: One in 5 Americans has left a job in the last five years because of workplace culture. SHRM will release additional data from two surveys:

A report on the human and business costs of unhealthy work culture with data on workers in the United States and New York City.

An index ranking the 20 largest U.S. cities by how fulfilled their workers feel in their jobs.

Media: Members of the media may request data under embargo by contacting Press@SHRM.org. Interviews of Taylor and Sullivan are available on Sept. 25 and 26.

To register, email Press@SHRM.org or contact Vanessa Hill of SHRM Media Affairs at 703-535-6072 and Vanessa.hill@shrm.org or Cooper Nye at 703-535-6447 and Cooper.nye@shrm.org.

