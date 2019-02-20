National Institute on Retirement Security : Hosts 10th Annual Retirement Policy Conference

Event Features Leading Retirement Expert Speakers and Release of New Research on Americans’ Views of the U.S. Retirement Crisis

The National Institute on Retirement Security will hold its 10th Annual Retirement Policy Conference, Retirement Security in America | How Can We Do Better?, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at The Westin City Center located at 1400 M Street N.W. in Washington, D.C.

The conference will feature release of new research, Retirement Insecurity 2019: Americans’ Views of the Retirement Crisis. This research examines the views of working age Americans on their retirement prospects, savings options, federal and state policies, and public employee retirement plans.

The opening speaker will be Jim Keohane, President and Chief Executive Officer at the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan. He will be followed by Dr. James Poterba, Professor of Economics at MIT and Princess Moss, Secretary-Treasurer for the National Education Association.

Additional speakers include:

Nancy Altman , President, Social Security Works

, Executive Director, CalSavers David Wilson, Managing Director, Nuveen Global Fixed Income

Below are the details:

What: 10th Annual Retirement Policy Conference Retirement Security in America | How Can We Do Better? When: Tuesday, February 26, 2019 8:00 AM ET - 2:30 PM ET Where: The Westin City Center 1400 M Street, N.W. | Washington, D.C. News Media Registration: Register here. Choose "Media" as registration type.

The National Institute on Retirement Security is a not-for-profit organization established to contribute to informed policymaking by fostering a deep understanding of the value of retirement security to employees, employers, and the economy through national research and education programs. Located in Washington, D.C., NIRS has a diverse membership of organizations interested in retirement security including financial services firms, retirement plan sponsors and service providers, and trade associations among others. More information is available at http://www.nirsonline.org.

