National Institute on Retirement Security : Hosts 10th Annual Retirement Policy Conference

The National Institute on Retirement Security will hold its 10th
Annual Retirement Policy Conference, Retirement Security in
America | How Can We Do Better?, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019,
at The Westin City Center located at 1400 M Street N.W. in Washington,
D.C.
The conference will feature release of new research, Retirement
Insecurity 2019: Americans’ Views of the Retirement Crisis. This
research examines the views of working age Americans on their retirement
prospects, savings options, federal and state policies, and public
employee retirement plans.
The opening speaker will be Jim Keohane, President and Chief
Executive Officer at the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan. He will be
followed by Dr. James Poterba, Professor of Economics at MIT and Princess
Moss, Secretary-Treasurer for the National Education Association.
News media registration is available here.
A live webcast will be available here.
Additional speakers include:
-
Nancy Altman, President, Social Security Works
-
Scott Brabrand, Superintendent, Fairfax County Public Schools
-
Joshua Franzel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Center
for State and Local Government Excellence
-
Robert Friedman, Founder and Chair Emeritus, Prosperity Now
-
Leon (Rocky) Joyner, Senior Vice President, Segal Consulting
-
Helaine Olen, Panel Moderator and Columnist, The Washington Post
-
Allison Loat, Managing Director, FCLTGlobal
-
Stephanie Roman, Senior Policy Analyst, UnidosUS
-
Ron Saathof, Director, International Association of Firefighters
-
Katie Selenski, Executive Director, CalSavers
-
David Wilson, Managing Director, Nuveen Global Fixed Income
Below are the details:
What:
10th Annual Retirement Policy Conference
Retirement Security in America | How Can We Do Better?
When:
Tuesday, February 26, 2019
8:00 AM ET - 2:30 PM ET
Where:
The Westin City Center
1400 M Street, N.W. | Washington, D.C.
News Media
Registration:
Register here.
Choose "Media" as registration type.
The National Institute on Retirement Security is a not-for-profit
organization established to contribute to informed policymaking by
fostering a deep understanding of the value of retirement security to
employees, employers, and the economy through national research and
education programs. Located in Washington, D.C., NIRS has a diverse
membership of organizations interested in retirement security including
financial services firms, retirement plan sponsors and service
providers, and trade associations among others. More information is
available at http://www.nirsonline.org.
